Uniontown’s boys basketball team wrapped up its trip to the KSA Events Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., with a perfect 3-0 record.
Uniontown wraps up 3-0 Florida trip
- By Rob Burchianti rburchianti@heraldstandard.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, December 23, 2022 12:06 AM
Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Overcast skies and windy. Low 2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 11:51 pm
Friday, December 23, 2022 12:06 AM
Uniontown’s boys basketball team wrapped up its trip to the KSA Events Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., with a perfect 3-0 record.
The Red Raiders followed up wins over Central Tuscaloosa, Ala.,(63-41) on Tuesday and Salem, Mass., (62-37) on Wednesday with a 66-38 victory over McGuffey in the final on Thursday.
It was another balanced effort from coach Rob Kezmarsky’s squad as Calvin Winfrey III and Notorious Grooms led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Uniontown also got eight points apiece from Taevian Richardson and Bakari Wallace as 10 different players scored for the Red Raiders.
The Highlanders (5-4), another WPIAL team that also made the trip down south, were paced by Jantzen Durbin with nine points.
The Red Raiders improved to 7-1 with their sixth straight win.
“This is the fourth time we’ve done this trip since 2013 and the first time we’ve gone 3-0,” said Kezmarsky, who was pleased with more than just his players’ performance on the court.
“I’m more proud of the kids the way they handled themselves off the court on this trip than on. They got to have a great experience that, hopefully, they remember the rest of their lives.”
Uniontown raced out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there. The Red Raiders led 41-15 at halftime and 50-26 after three quarters.
“We played at least nine players every game,” Kezmarsky pointed out. “Today all 13 got in. We have been getting really balanced scoring. It seems like every day its somebody different leading us.”
The Red Raiders will take a break for Christmas then be back at it next week.
“Tuesday and Wednesday will be at the Southern Garrett tournament,” said Kezmarsky who was happy with what he saw in Florida.
“Against Tuscaloosa that’s probably the best I’ve seen our kids play since I’ve been coaching this group. Our defense, our ball handling and execution really impressed me this week. Bakari Wallace played three really good basketball games for us, offensively and defensively. K’Adrian McLee played well also and threw in some outstanding dunks.
“There’s still things we want to work on though. We’re still trying to get better every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.