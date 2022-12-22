Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low 2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.