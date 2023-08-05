Former Uniontown basketball star Stu Lantz added another honor to his great career resume as the recipient of the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award on July 22, recognizing his 36-year career as a broadcast analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The award is presented to an individual, company or organization, selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee, that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.
“For 36 seasons, Stu has served Los Angeles and Lakers fans across the globe with his vast knowledge, skill and passion for basketball,” said Frank Scherma, chair of the Television Academy. “His long career in broadcasting is a testament to both his professionalism and immense popularity, and we are thrilled to recognize him for his contributions to our television community. Lantz has been a Lakers voice through eight championship runs, teaching fans about the game through his distinctive broadcasting style.”
Lantz was thrilled with the honor.
“I was very, very pleased,” Lantz stated. “I was surprised and obviously, very honored.”
Lantz was born and raised in Uniontown. He was a star on Uniontown’s undefeated state championship team that posted a record of 28-0 in 1964 and was as an All-State selection for the Red Raiders.
Lantz accepted a basketball scholarship from the University of Nebraska. In the 1966–67 season, he contributed to the program’s first 20-win season (20-5), first NIT Tournament bid and second-place finish in the Big Eight Conference.
Lantz became the school’s first two-time All-Big Eight selection, and led the Cornhuskers in scoring and rebounding in both the 1966–67 and 1967–68 seasons. He finished his college career with a 16.9 points, 48.5 percent shooting and 7.6 rebound average.
Lantz’ No. 22 jersey was retired in 1989, the second retired by the school. He was inducted into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.
Lantz played in the National Basketball Association from 1968 until 1976 with the San Diego/Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. He tallied 6,782 career points (12.4 ppg), grabbed 1,820 rebounds and dished out 1,566 assists.
It has been quite a journey for Lantz.
“It was obviously going to college and playing basketball, that’s really where it all started,” Lantz recalled. “I didn’t have any aspirations whatsoever of getting into television, it’s just something that came up after I retired.”
His career in broadcasting was totally unexpected after retiring as a player.
“My degree is in elementary education, I should be teaching third graders,” explained Lantz. “But, when I retired I had a friend that was in the broadcasting business and he said that he thought I’d be a good analyst. I told him that I had no background in journalism.
“He said don’t worry about it, contacted CBS and CBS contacted me for an audition, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Lantz has been the Lakers’ color commentator since 1987, sharing the microphone with Chick Hearn, Paul Sunderland, Joel Meyers and, now, Bill Macdonald on Spectrum SportsNet.
Lantz has been named by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association as the best television color commentator on seven occasions.
Lantz was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018. On February 27, 2022, before a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers commemorated Lantz’s 35 years broadcasting for the team with a pregame video tribute that featured celebratory messages from Pat Riley, Walt Frazier, Derek Fisher, and Shaquille O’Neal, among other basketball greats.
Lantz’s break with the Lakers came about because of Hall of Fame broadcaster Chick Hearn.
“I had played for the Lakers, that was my last team I played with,” Lantz said. “I knew Chick Hearn and he had always mentioned that if the opportunity ever presented itself that he’d like to have me come along side, and ten years later, the opportunity came around and I took advantage of it.”
At the time many wondered if Hearn and Lantz would mesh on the air.
“It worked and most people didn’t think it would work very well, because Chick always had the reputation of not allowing his partners to do much talking,” explained Lantz. “They knew me and knew that I was not one that held my voice back, and they felt I wouldn’t last that long with him.
“But, they underestimated him because he did a very good job of allowing me to be me. As it evolved, we turned into a very good duo.
“When we were doing it, my first 15 years of doing color were with Chick and we did a simulcast that time. We were doing radio and television at the same time. That makes it even more difficult for the continuity to get going because the play-by-play guy has to do a lot more talking on radio.
“It was an interesting time, but again they underestimated the quality of work that Hearn could do.”
The 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award is the highlight of an outstanding career for Lantz, especially considering the history of previous award winners. Lantz joins Southern California sports broadcasting icons Bob Miller (2016), Chick Hearn (2001) and Vin Scully (1991) as a Governor’s Award recipients.
“It was not something that I expected growing up,” stated Lantz. “I said I was going to be a basketball player, then you go into another career and you get an honor of that magnitude.
“You also got to remember that this is an award that is not necessarily just given for just the body of work you do on television. It’s given for the body of work you do for the community.
“That’s why a guy like Kobe Bryant also was a recipient of this award. When I was able to be in the company of Kobe and Chick and Vin, it really struck me.”
Lantz will be entering his 37th year on the air with the Lakers this season and shows no signs of slowing down.
“I definitely enjoy what I’m doing,” Lantz said. “I don’t have any hobbies, I don’t golf and I don’t play tennis anymore because of my shoulder. So, I don’t really have any hobbies and I treat this as a hobby.
“I don’t know what I would do without basketball. I play it year-by-year and I let the team know every July if I’m going to comeback the following year, and this year I let them know I’d be back again this coming season.”
Lantz is synonymous with the Lakers and his is proud of his relationship with the Lakers’ fan base.
“Our fan base is really tremendous,” said Lantz. “Not only right here in Los Angeles, but across the country and across the world. It’s amazing the fan base that the Lakers have. It’s really an honor to be associated with the Lakers.”
Looking back Lantz says it has been a great run and he has been behind the microphone for some great teams and players.
“Oh my god, that’s probably the ironic part of all of this,” explained Lantz. “It’s so easy to do a good job when you are working with a good product. From the day I started, I have seen nothing but great, great players to broadcast for. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, James Worthy, Byron Scott, you got Shaq, Kobe, Lebron James and it just continues on generation after generation.
“We just get those super great players and it just makes my job easier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.