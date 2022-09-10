PERRYOPOLIS -- Monessen found itself down 6-0 early in Friday night's non-conference football clash against Frazier thanks to a couple long pass plays by the Commodores.
While that may have had the Greyhounds' coaches up in arms, the players weren't fazed at all.
"It may have flustered the staff because as coaches you go over this stuff every day in practice and when you see things break down like that you get kind of frustrated," Monessen head coach Wade Brown said. "But the kids bounced back really well from it and pretty much put the clamps on them the rest of the game."
That the Greyhounds did.
Monessen blanked Frazier from then on and showed explosiveness on offense and special teams in rolling to a 42-6 victory at Commodore Stadium despite an avalanche of penalty flags that nullified five touchdowns.
"Feels great," Brown said of the Greyhounds' first victory after an 0-2 start. "As you could see with all the penalties, we have a lot of work to do but it's always good to build on something after a win."
Daevon Burke had two returns for touchdowns, Daniel Dozier threw three scoring passes and Timothy Kershaw added TDs receiving and rushing to lead the way for Monessen.
The Greyhounds out-gained the Commodores 352-54 with their defensive front turning in a dominating performance.
"That's what we base our defense on is our defensive line," Brown said. "They've got to be the guys that get off the ball. And if they're getting double teamed, that keeps our linebackers free and ready to make plays."
Both teams were playing with back-up quarterbacks.
Dozier took over under center for Lorenzo Gardner.
"He was a DNP coach's decision," Brown said of Gardner's absence. "Daniel Dozier got his first start at quarterback ever tonight, he's only a sophomore, and I think he did very well."
Dozier completed five of 13 passes for 155 yards.
Frazier (0-3) was already down to third-string quarterback Andrew Bandish in just its third game.
"Dailan McManus got injured against California in the first week," Commodores first-year coach Mike Shannon said. "Adam Phillips played there last week against Mapletown and also got hurt. So Bandish was next on the list.
"We're kind of snake bit this year. It seems like guys we can't afford to get hurt are the ones who get hurt. There's nothing you can do. It's next man up. Hats off to Andrew Bandish for taking over and hanging in there. I'm proud of him."
Bandish led Frazier on a 69-yard scoring drive to start the game, which was kept alive by a roughing-the-punter penalty. He tossed a 26-yard pass to Austin Wilson and three plays later completed a short rollout throw to Keyshaun Thompson who turned the play into a 36-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
"What a catch and run by Keyshaun and what a throw by Andrew," Shannon said. "That got the crowd going. I just wish we could've put a couple more drives together for them."
Monessen slammed the door from there.
The Greyhounds didn't allow another completion the rest of the game and limited the Commodores to minus-eight rushing yards on 30 carries. Frazier's top runner was Wilson with 13 yards.
The ensuing kickoff rolled to the Monessen one-yard line where Burke picked it up and raced 99 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.
Davontae Clayton came up with the first of his two interceptions on Frazier's next play from scrimmage. The Greyhounds then put together a 53-yard drive capped by Kershaw's leaping catch in the end zone between two Commodore defenders for a 22-yard touchdown and a 12-6 lead.
Dozier struck again early in the second quarter with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Nigier Foster with Burke's two-point conversion run making it 20-6.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Greyhounds marched 72 yards in eight plays with Kershaw's 17-yard touchdown run and Foster's two-point rush putting the visitors ahead 28-6.
After a scoreless third quarter, Monessen extended its lead on Burke's 67-yard punt return for a touchdown with 7:46 left in the game. Kershaw ran in the two-point conversion to make it 36-6.
The Greyhounds' Rodney Johnson finished up the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown reception at the 3:04 mark despite being double covered.
"I think our defense was in the right positions, they've just got to finish plays," Shannon said. "We've got to get a little tougher up front."
Seven Monessen runners churned out 197 yards on 31 carries, led by Dozier with 57 yards and Burke with 56, but the Greyhounds also had 23 accepted penalties for 170 yards.
"I was just talking with the team about that," Brown said of the multitude of flags. "I'm not happy about it. We got away with it today but if we expect to be any good going on in the season that's not going to be acceptable."
Brown was pleased with the play of his offensive line.
"We had some young guys, freshmen, start on the offensive line," Brown said. "Nothing beats going out there and trying your hardest, showing your coaches that if they get the chance they will try to do their best."
Shannon commended his team's effort.
"We're so young," he said. "They're still learning how to win. We're so small we don't play JV games. So some of these guys haven't seen action since middle school. Some have never played football.
"Austin Wilson is only in his second year of football, but what a warrior. He gets hurt at the end of the first half, is on crutches, he comes back and plays the entire second half. You can't complain about an effort like that.
"Keyshaun always fights to the end. What a play-maker, what a skill and what a good guy to have on our team."
Shannon is determined to turn around a program coming off a winless season.
"We know what we're trying to do here," he said. "The kids bought in early as soon as I got this job and I appreciate that. They love each other, they pick each other up and they play for each other, and that's all we can ask here as we try to build this up."
NOTES: There were a combined 28 accepted penalties for 205 yards in the game. ... The first half lasted one hour and 25 minutes. ... Frazier senior Kayla Loomis sang the national anthem.
