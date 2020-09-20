Brownsville lost five seniors to graduation from last year’s volleyball team.
When Lady Falcons coach Cameron Coffey was asked about his 2020 senior class he provided a quick assessment.
“I don’t have one,” Coffey said with a chuckle. “I have no seniors this year.”
That doesn’t mean the fourth-year coach doesn’t have some talent returning.
“We did lose two critical starters, but I have people stepping into those roles pretty well,” Coffey said. “I think where we’re at right now, we look pretty good. I have some good leadership from my varsity returners. For a young team I think we’ll be able to contest pretty well in our section.”
Coffey cited one underclassmen who has stepped into a leadership role on the team.
“My captain is junior Emma Seto, “Coffey said. “She struggled a little bit as a starter her freshman year. Then last year as a sophomore she took the new freshman who stepped into those roles where she had struggled and did a really good job of helping them adjust.
“That’s why I made her a captain. She encourages the girls and just goes above and beyond to help out. If my assistant (Lanieta Waqanivalu) or I can’t get to somebody, she’ll go out of her way to make sure that girl knows what to do and that she doesn’t get discouraged.
“She’s just a passionate athlete and wants to see everybody succeed like she does.”
Also returning is sophomore Ciara Williams who was named to the all-section team as a freshman in 2019.
“Ciara is one of my outside hitters, and she’s improved a lot,” Coffey said. “She did really well as a freshman. We lost a great outside hitter last year and she’s the main one coming back, and she’s stepping up to the occasion. She’s another one who works really good with the younger girls.”
Kami Franks is a key sophomore who is doing double duty this fall.
“Kami is another starter we have back, and was my right side hitter last year but she’s moving to the outside this year,” Coffey said. “She also plays soccer, but she has a good head on her shoulders and knows how to manage her time.
“I think getting a full season under her belt is going to really help her step up this year. Also her sister Kendra Franks is a freshman and Kami is working to get her where she needs to be because she’s going to be a varsity starter, too.”
Brownsville has a core group that has moved up through the system.
“They’ve all played together in middle school and they work really well together,” Coffey said. “I think the chemistry they have is going to really help.”
Junior Skye Durst has stepped in as the Lady Falcons setter.
“Skye was our JV setter and she set a little bit at varsity last year,” Coffey said. “She played club this year, and coming off that and putting in a lot of work at the gym, I think she’s ready for that role this season.”
Partially because of Durst, Coffey has been contemplating changing his attack this season.
“I’ve always ran a 5-1 (lineup with one setter) but this year I’m probably going to run a 6-2 (lineup with two setters) with her and another girl, Martele Nuckels, a junior transfer.
“Martele is usually a defensive specialist but I think I’m going to move her into a setting role because she’s really fast on her feet, she moves to the ball well and does a really good job of controlling the game. Like Skye, she’s smart with the ball.”
Martele’s sister, Amelia Nuckles, was a freshman with the Lady Falcons last year.
“Amelia is going to be my libero this year,” Coffey said. “She played a little bit of varsity last year. She was a hitter but told me this year she wanted to be a libero and she put in the work and now she looks very good.
“She’s fast and a good server. She just controls the back row, she talks really well and lets the other girls know where to go. I just like having her back there with the leadership skills she has. We’ve struggled with defense the past couple seasons in some aspects. I didn’t even run a libero last year. I think she’s going to be a good fit.”
Brownsville finds itself in a loaded Section 3-AA that also includes Frazier, Southmoreland, Carmichaels, Waynesburg Central, Beth-Center and Charleroi.
“I tell our girls a lot to just focus on our team and what we’re doing, but my assistant and I have looked into it,” Coffey said. “We know Frazier will be pretty good again. Carmichaels was a very good single-A team last year and I think they’ll be good in double-A. Waynesburg will still be pretty good. Beth-Center has some key returners.
“Obviously, we have one of the younger teams, but they’ve been putting in the work and I think they know that their time is coming. We want to do the best we can this year, of course, but with everyone gaining another year of experience, next year we should be a really solid team.”
