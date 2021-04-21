PITTSBURGH -- Neshannock accomplished a feat Tuesday night that no other PIHL has been able to do in over two seasons -- hand Ringgold a loss in regulation.
The Lancers defeated the Rams in the PIHL Class B Championship, 5-1, at RMU Island Sports Center to deny the reigning champions an opportunity to repeat.
Ringgold won the title in 2019, and was set to play Carrick in the 2020 final when the pandemic shut down the PIHL playoffs.
"In the past 42 games, the other team didn't win more than a point from us. This is the first time (over the past 42 games) we gave up a solid two points," said Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski. "To be here three years in a row, I'm happy with it."
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski was impenetrable. The Rams fired 54 shots on Mastowski from all angles and distances, and managed to slip only one past the netminder.
"We had 54 shots and the goalie made 53 saves. Ninety-nine percent of the time you have 54 shots and you'll win the game," said Kalinowski. "His glove hand was phenomenal."
The Lancers scored first when Ringgold goalie Jerry Mease was unable to squeeze Tino Multari's shot with his glove and the puck fluttered into the back of the net at 3:54.
Ringgold responded about four minutes later when Nathan Boulanger turned around in the circle to the left of Mastowski and whipped a shot into the goal at 7:37. Zach Kalinowski set up the goal from behind the net.
Neshannock regained the lead on Hunter Harris' goal with 1:04 left in the opening period.
The Rams were called for three penalties in the second period and the first cost them.
Davey Couchenour scored a power play at 3:22, just over a minute into the Lancers' man advantage, for a 3-1 lead.
Zach Kalinowski felt the pivotal moment in a Ringgold rally came after a penalty kill in the second period.
"We had a great penalty kill. I thought it was the turning point. I had a breakaway and the kid made one of the greatest saves," said Kalinowski. "We knew that goalie was good."
Giovanni Valentine increased the Lancers' lead to 4-1 at 6:26 of the third period.
Ringgold had an abbreviated power play midway through the final period, and a full man-advantage at 11:37, but Mastowski was up to the task.
"We had great opportunities. Our team outplayed them and we end up on the short end," said Rick Kalinowski. "We couldn't control the play."
While Ringgold pelted Mastowski with shots throughout the game, the Lancers mustered 17 shots on the Rams' Jerry Mease.
Zach Kalinowski, the team captain, was emotional after the game, offering praise for his teammates one last time.
"It sucks this the last time I'll be with this team," said the younger Kalinowski, adding, "I love this team so much."
