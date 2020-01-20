Burnell Harris grew up dreaming of being a Uniontown Red Raider, but fate dictated that he would become a Fairchance-Georges Runner.
Harris was a solid football and basketball player at Fairchance-Georges in the 1960s.
“Actually a lot of the players from Uniontown, I grew up with,” Harris said. “What happened to me, I was living in Uniontown until my eighth grade year when my mother passed away, and we had to move out to Continental in Georges Township. All those kids from Uniontown I was looking forward to playing with.”
Harris is a member of the Harris clan that has deep roots in Uniontown athletics.
“I’m related to the Harris family,” Harris explained. “In fact Craig Harris is my nephew, that’s my sister’s son. We moved back to Uniontown so he played at Uniontown and had a pretty good career at Uniontown.”
Harris still laments the fact that he didn’t get to play for the Red Raiders.
“It was huge, no one ever understood that,” Harris said. “I never had the chance to talk about that. It was a huge disappointment that I never got to play for Uniontown, something that I truly looked forward to. That’s where I honed my talents, in Uniontown among those players, and never got a chance to play with them. There were 14 kids in my family and six behind me, so I had to do what I had to do.”
Harris developed his skills on the Uniontown playgrounds.
“I played everyday with the likes of Billy Emmett, Arnie Belt, and watched Ray Parson and all those guys that were three or four years ahead of me,” Harris said. “We were there watching them and trying to mimic them. I played at East End playground. I actually started off playing at Lincoln View.
“I could not have developed without the playgrounds and that playground atmosphere and the people around you. You copied, you looked, you studied, you learned, and you honed your own skills.”
Harris tried to make the best of things at Fairchance-Georges.
He was part of Runner football squads that posted records of 4-4 in 1965, 2-4-2 in 1966 and 4-5 in 1967 under coach Joe Barkley.
“I was an end and defensive back on the football squad,” Harris said.
Harris scored two touchdowns as a senior. Both scores came in a 27-18 loss to Carmichaels.
“I thought we had some great talent in football, but we couldn’t get enough Ws,” Harris lamented.
The 5-foot-10, 145-pound Harris had solid numbers on Runners hoop squads that went 4-17 and 4-8 in Section 18 in 1965-66, 4-17 and 3-11 in Section 19 B in 1966-67, and 11-9 and 10-4 in Section 19 B in 1967-68.
“For our circumstance we were quite competitive,” Harris recalled. “Particularly Albert Gallatin always had good players and German Township had good players, as well as the catholic school Father Kolb. There was good talent that we went up against. In basketball, Section 19 was pretty tough for us.
“Mapletown had good players like John Billetz and West Greene had Rick Sonneborn, they were good shooters. Albert Gallatin was really tough.”
Harris had some great teammates at Fairchance-Georges.
“There was Charles Tarpley and Johnny Fitzgerald,” Harris said. “We also had Terry Voithofer who went on to play football for West Virginia.”
Tom Marano was head basketball coach when Harris played for the Runners.
“I got along very well with coach Marano,” Harris said. “He did the best he could with the talent we had. I had a fantastic relationship with my teammates.”
During his basketball career at Fairchance-Georges, Harris tallied 457 points. He notched 244 points as a senior and was 27th on the Fayette County scoring list that year. He was selected for the Fayette County Coaches Association Basketball Classic as a senior and scored a game-high 16 points for the West squad which lost to the East, 74-59, on March 21, 1968.
Following his graduation from Fairchance-Georges in 1968, Harris was disheartened that he didn’t get the opportunity to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level.
“I was really disappointed,” Harris explained, “not having any parents and not having anybody to look after you. I don’t know if I got any offers, sometimes I thought I may have got something in the school and it was never passed on to me. It was a disappointment.”
Harris went to work at a tire shop and then joined the Navy. He was in the Navy two years during the Vietnam war.
“They had what they called the ‘Kiddie Cruise’ and you put two years in and they would pay for your education,” Harris said. “I put the two years in and came out and went to college and went on to work.”
Harris attended Penn State Fayette Campus and Robert Morris. He majored in business and accounting. He graduated from college in 1978. He worked in finance and accounting for Hillman Barge Co. in Brownsville and the Hillman Company in Pittsburgh. He worked for 25 years with three different companies. Harris retired in 2001.
Now 69, Harris resides in Uniontown. He is divorced and has five children: two boys and three girls. The youngest one is 38 years old.
“Looking back I had a nice high school career,” Harris said. “But I still feel without a doubt that I left something on the table as it relates to sports and basketball.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
