AVELLA -- Landon Urcho poured in a game-high 37 points and Bentworth rode a big second quarter to a 72-58 victory at Avella in a non-section boys basketball game Friday night.
The Bearcats (1-2) exploded for 29 points in the second quarter to turn a 14-10 deficit into a 39-30 halftime lead and stayed in control the rest of the way.
"They've been working hard," Bentworth coach Bob Kennedy said. "We're crippled because I've got two starters from last year that are out. One's a big guy and one's another guard who can score.
"We had eight guys today who played very well together, no matter who I substituted in and out of the game. I'm happy with the way they're playing right now. I'm glad they got a win under their belt."
The Eagles (1-3), who were also missing a starter in point guard Westley Burchianti, were led by Brandon Samol's 30 points. It's the second time in three games Samol has hit the 30-point mark.
Samol scored nine points in the first quarter as Avella built its four-point lead.
The Bearcats' Ayden Bochter tallied 14 of his 21 points, including four of his five 3-pointers, in the deciding second frame. Urcho had 11 points in the period.
"Ayden got hot and we just rode it and let him shoot it," Kennedy said. "Landon and Ayden are a great duo.
"In the second quarter they started playing aggressively on defense and ran the floor. We got a lot of layups in transition."
Urcho rang up 10 points in the third quarter as Bentworth extended its lead to 60-45. The Eagles could get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.
Colton Lusk and Dylan Holmes each scored six points for the Bearcats.
Camden Georgetti hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 15 points for Avella. KJ Rush and Colton Burchianti followed with seven and four points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.