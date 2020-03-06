The USCAA begins its final season at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus before moving to Richmond next year with the Division II Skills Competitions at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Community Center Main Arena.
The Skills Competitions include a women’s hot shot shooting contest, a men’s slam dunk contest and a three-point shooting contest for both men and women players.
The Division II banquet, which includes awards ceremonies, will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. The Division I banquet is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Division II tournament begins Sunday, including Penn State Fayette women in a noon game against Andrew University, and concludes Wednesday with the women’s championship game at 2 p.m. and the men’s final at 7 p.m.
The Division I Skills Competition begins 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and games run from Thursday until Saturday’s championship games at 2 p.m. (women) and 5:30 p.m. (men).
USCAA executive director Matt Simms thanked the host school for its contributions to the event the past 12 years.
“Penn State Fayette has laid the foundation for the success of all USCAA national championships and elevated the quality of experience our association provides young men and women across the country,” Simms said.
Tickets are $12 for a day pass which includes all games that day at either the Main Arena or the Athletic and Recreation Center (ARC). Local residents in the Uniontown area, with proper ID, will also receive a voucher for a tournament t-shirt along with their ticket. Tournament passes, good for all days of the tournament, are available at the gate or online at uscaa.ticketleap.com and are $35.
