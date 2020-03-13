The USCAA has followed the lead of many other national sports organizations and suspended its basketball tournament on Thursday night.
The 2020 USCAA Men's and Women's Division I Basketball National Championships completed their men and women Division II tournaments but the Division I tournaments, which opened Thursday at host school Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, have been put on hold.
Championship games for the Division I men and women were originally scheduled to be played Saturday at the Community Center Main Arena.
Three men's games were played on Thursday but the 8 p.m. game between the University of Maine at Fort Kent and Florida National was postponed.
Three women's games were also played Thursday but the fourth and final contest was halted after the first quarter with St. Thomas (Texas) leading Bryant & Stratton College (Syracuse), 26-12.
The USCAA, which stated the decision was made in cooperation with Penn State Fayette, said it tried its best to keep the tournament going.
"The USCAA attempted to make adjustments throughout the tournament including reducing allowable attendance, the presence of sanitization stations throughout the facility, and eliminating consolation games," the organization said in a release on its website. "However, the association deemed the threat of COVID-19 too serious to continue through Saturday."
USCAA Executive Director Matt Simms said, "It is in the best interest of our competitors, staff, and fans to suspend these championships and reevaluate how we continue through the spring based on the reports from experts. In 15 years, this is the most gut wrenching decision we have had to make, but it was done with the health and safety of our people in mind.”
The USCAA said it would send recommendations to its board of directors "regarding continuation of winter and spring sports" and "determination of winter champions (if necessary)," and would make further announcements later this week.
NHTI-Concord's Community College won the Division II men's championship game over Penn State Greater Allegheny, 74-70, on Wednesday night, for its second title. The Lynx also won in 2005.
Penn State Beaver also won its second championship in the Division II women's final on Wednesday afternoon, defeating Central Maine Community College, 79-61. The Lady Lions claimed their first title in 2015, also at Penn State Fayette.
This is the final year Penn State Fayette will be hosting the event before it moves to Richmond, Virginia beginning in 2021.
