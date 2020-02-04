The USCAA Basketball Championships, which will be hosted by Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus for the 12th consecutive season in March, is apparently headed elsewhere in 2021.
According to reports from television station WWBT in Virginia, the USCAA will make an announcement Wednesday that will reveal Richmond and Chesterfield counties as hosts for the 2021-2022 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The event has been regarded as a success in its time in Fayette County. Just last year, Matthew Simms, executive director and CEO of the USCAA, said he was thrilled with the reception from the area.
“Since day one, the USCAA, Penn State Fayette, and our community partners have been on the same page with our mission for this event — create first class experiences for student-athletes and drive economic impact in the region,” Simms said last year. “Since 2008, we estimate more than $5 million in direct spending for the Laurel Highlands region. Each of these dollars is coming from outside the state and region and makes a direct impact for Fayette County restaurants, hotels, and stores.”
This year’s championships will run from March 7 to March 14. It will again include 36 teams in four tournaments, Division I and Division II for both men and women.
Penn State Fayette teams earn automatic bids into their respective tournaments as host schools provided that have at least a .500 record. The Fayette women are currently 13-6 and the men are 8-11.
Single-day passes are $12 and All-tournament passes are $32, available at the gate or online at uscaa.ticketleap.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.