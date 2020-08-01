Alan VanSickle tossed a one-hitter and Cade Warrick hit a two-run home run to lead Mill Run to a 3-0 victory Friday night over the visiting Fayette Raiders in the Fayette County Baseball League play-in game.
Mill Run (5-8) advanced to play in the semifinals at top-seeded Masontown on Sunday with a 5 p.m. start.
VanSickle had a perfect game through four innings before allowing Trevor Stewart's single in the fifth inning.
The only other runner to reach base for the Raiders was Dylan Ross when he was hit by a pitch. Ross was the only runner to make it into scoring position.
"(Dylan Ross) was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a ground ball and third on a ground ball. That was the only runner we had reach third base," said Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna.
"Alan, he was great. We had some hard-hit balls, but when we did get one, the third baseman and shortstop were right there and they caught them," added Dellapenna. "He kept us off balance."
"Give them credit. When they hit them hard, we were solid, we were there," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff.
Warrick's two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth was the game-changing hit.
"We got on top early. If they scored runs and we had to catch up, our offense just has not been there this season," said Orndorff.
"Brody Bagwell almost got (Warrick's shot). If the ball would've been an inch shorter, he would've got it," said Dellapenna.
Mill Run added an insurance run off Dylan Brosky in the bottom of the fifth inning when Garrett Brooks was safe on a fielder's choice, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on Josh Burns' sacrifice fly.
Brosky went five innings, allowing the three runs on three hits with five strikeouts, five walks and on hit-batsman.
"To his credit, Dylan felt a little ill in the third, fourth inning. Dylan's a really tough kid. He toughed it out," said Dellapenna.
"I thought it was going to be tight. I told our guys the Raiders are not a 2-10 team. Expect them to play," said Orndorff.
The tight loss was another endured by the Raiders. Fayette finished with a 2-11 record, but nine of the losses were by two runs or less.
"We lost 8-0 to Masontown and 11-1 to Carmichaels, other than that the others were by one or two runs," said Dellapenna. "The players were talking about next year, already."
