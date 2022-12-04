Bentworth's Chris Vargo and Beth-Center's Tyler Berish opened the wrestling season with titles Saturday at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.
Vargo pinned Peters Township's John Radnor in 1:15 for the 127-pound title, while Berish won a 5-1 decision against Peters Township's Chris Cibrone at 152 pounds.
Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli also advanced to the title bout, but was pinned in 3:13 by Chartiers Valley's Dylan Evans.
The Bulldogs' Tyler Debnar and Bentworth's Vitali Daniels placed third. Debnar won a 4-2 decision against General McLane's Hudson Spires at 145 pounds. Daniels secured a 9-0 major decision at 189 pounds against Beth-Center's Jacob Layhue.
Beth-Center's Alex Medlen (107), Bentworth's Max Ivcic (121), Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels (139), and Albert Gallatin's Landon Conroy (172) all finished fourth.
West Greene's Colin Whyte (215) and Seth Burns (121), along with Jefferson-Morgan's Carson Sweeney (107), placed fifth. Bentworth's Owen Ivic (139) and Alex Rusilko (285) finished sixth.
Bentworth placed fifth in the team standings with 133½ points. Jefferson-Morgan was 11th with 99½. Beth-Center finished 13th with 94 points. West Greene (15, 71), Elizabeth Forward (25, 36), and Albert Gallatin (28, 31) also placed in the team standings.
Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament -- Connellsville placed sixth in the team standings with 151 points in the tournament held in Williamsport.
Saucon Valley won the team title with 174 points.
Gabriel Ruggieri dropped a 4-1 decision in the 133-pound finals to Hempfield Area's Ethan Lebin.
Connellsville had four wrestlers advance to the third-place bout, but only Landon Lynn won with a 3-1 victory at 107 pounds. Jacob Layton (121), Evan Petrovich (127), and Lonzy Vielma (145) all lost by decision.
The Falcons' Nicholas Rohal dropped a 5-4 decision in the fifth-place bout at 172 pounds.
Chad Jesko (152) and Tyler Gallis (285) won their seventh-place bouts.
Boys basketball
Norwin 55, Uniontown 47 -- The host Knights outscored the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter, 12-7, for a victory in their tip-off tournament.
Norwin (2-0) led 20-15 after the first quarter and 36-27 at halftime. Uniontown (1-1) rallied back in the third quarter, 13-7.
Notorious Grooms scored 12 points for Uniontown. Jamire Braxton added 11.
Adam Bilinsky finished with a game-high 24 points for the Knights. Justin Weaver (16) and Ryan Edwards (12) also finished in double digits.
Laurel Highlands 76, Erie McDowell 57 -- The Mustangs built a 12-point halftime lead and steadily pulled away in the second half for a victory in the second day of the Mt. Lebanon Tip-Off Tournament.
Keondrea DeShields paced Laurel Highlands with a game-high 28 points. Rodney Gallagher scored 21 points and Blaise Krizner added 13.
Erie McDowell's Brody Paris scored 14 points.
Grove City 65, Geibel Catholic 51 -- Grove City held the Gators to three points in the second quarter for a victory in the Armstrong Tip-Off Tournament.
Grove City (1-1) led 16-12, 27-15 and 49-32 at the quarter breaks.
Jaydis Kennedy (15), Jeff Johnson (14), and Trevon White (13) scored in double figures for the Gators (0-2).
Grove City's Brett Loughry finished with a game-high 27 points. Nathan Greer (16) and Gavin Lutz (11) also finished in double digits.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 52, Albert Gallatin 40 -- The Chargers led 24-14 at halftime and the Colonials were unable to close the gap in the final 16 minutes for a loss in the Falcon Fest hosted by Brownsville.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart held a slight 28-26 advantage in the second half.
Shymere Wilson scored 14 points for Albert Gallatin (1-1). Bryson Kirschner led the Chargers (1-0) with 15 points. B.J. Vaughn Jr. added 10.
Serra Catholic 62, Elizabeth Forward 53 -- The Eagles rallied in the second half for a win against the Warriors in the MVI Shootout Classic at Ringgold.
Elizabeth Forward (2-0) led 31-30 at halftime. Serra Catholic (1-1) outscored the Warriors in the second half, 32-22.
Isaiah Turner paced Elizabeth Forward with 20 points. Charlie Nigut added 16.
Joey DeMoss and Isaiah Petty both scored 20 for Serra Catholic.
Clairton 59, Charleroi 53 -- The Cougars' fourth-quarter rally fell short with the Bears holding on for a win in the MVI Shootout Classic.
Clairton (2-0) led 28-26 at halftime and 42-33 after three quarters. Charleroi (1-1) held a 20-17 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Ben Shields led the Cougars with 22 points. DaShawn Hines (19), Kaden Smith (14), Devon Dean (14), and Capone Jones all finished in double figures for Clairton.
South Allegheny 66, Belle Vernon 46 -- The Gladiators pulled away with 20 points in the third quarter for a victory in the MVI Shootout Classic.
Zion Moore led Belle Vernon (0-2) with 25 points.
South Allegheny's Bryce Epps shared game-scoring honors with 25 points. Cameron Epps finished with 16 points and Jeston Beatty Jr. added 15.
Fort Cherry 66, Waynesburg Central 14 -- The host Rangers held the Raiders scoreless in the second half for a win in its tip-off tournament.
Austin Surber scored seven points for Waynesburg Central (0-2). Owen Norman finished with 18 points and Derek Errett added 10 for Fort Cherry (1-1).
West Allegheny 60, Jefferson-Morgan 30 -- The Rockets were held to single digits in three quarters in the Indians' victory in the Fort Cherry Tip-Off Tournament.
Justin Manns led West Allegheny with 14 points. Brandon Bell and Brady Miller both scored 12, and Tyler Blatz added 11.
Bentworth 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 28 -- The Bearcats pulled ahead in the second quarter and then held the Rams to just seven points in the second half for a win the Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament.
Landon Urcho paced Bentworth (1-1) with 14 points. Chris Kozlowski scored 11 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (0-2).
Carmichaels 60, Mapletown 25 -- The Mikes capped a solid start to the season with a victory over the host Maples in their tip-off tournament.
Carmichaels (2-0) pulled away with 28 points in the second quarter for a 40-13 halftime lead.
Tyler Richmond once again led the Mikes with a game-high 25 points. Dom Colarusso added 14.
Landan Stevenson scored 10 points for Mapletown (1-1).
Girls basketball
Monessen 55, Charleroi 41 -- The host Lady Maples won the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament title behind the play of Madison Johnson and MyAsia Majors.
Johnson scored 16 points and Majors added 15 for Monessen (2-0). Bella Carrato shared scoring honors with 16 points for Charleroi (0-2).
Monessen led 12-10, 30-17 and 45-30 at the quarter breaks.
Derry 49, California 34 -- The Lady Trojans held California to single digits in three quarters for a victory in the consolation of the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament.
Jane Huss led Derry (1-1) with 21 points. Mara Lewis finished with 11 points.
Samanthan Smichnik paced California (0-2) with 10 points.
Mount Pleasant 63, Ringgold 21 -- The Lady Vikings scored 51 points in the first half on their way to a victory in the Greensburg Salem Tip-Off Tournament.
Tiffany Zelmore poured in a game-high 32 points for Mount Pleasant (1-1). Riley Gesinski finished with 10 points.
Angelina Massey finished with six points for the Lady Rams (0-2).
Seton-La Salle 56, Belle Vernon 44 -- Seton-La Salle outscored the Lady Leopards in the first and third quarters for a win in the Play 4 Mae Tournament hosted by Woodland Hills.
Seton-La Salle (1-1) held a 34-22 advantage in the two quarters. The teams both scored 22 points in the other two quarters.
Jenna Dawson and Presleigh Colditz both scored 16 points for Belle Vernon (0-2).
Seton-La Salle's Mallory Daly finished with a game-high 22 points. Tiara Curry added 14.
Chartiers-Houston 40, Uniontown 23 -- The Lady Bucs broke the game open with 21 points in the second quarter for victory over the Lady Raiders in the Falcon Fest.
Emily Myers led Uniontown (0-1) with 10 points.
Amelia Brose scored nine points for Chartiers-Houston (2-0). Kayla Brose, Mia Mitrik and Ella Richey all finished with eight points.
McGuffey 49, Mapletown 18 -- The Lady Highlanders rolled to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter for a victory in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament against the Lady Maples.
Krista Wilson scored nine points for Mapletown (0-2). Taylor Schumacher poured in 31 points for McGuffey (1-1).
Frazier 34, Sto-Rox 29 -- The host Lady Commodores rallied in the fourth quarter for a tip-off tournament victory against the Lady Vikings.
Sto-Rox (0-2) led 8-4, 14-12 and 23-20 at the quarter breaks.
Taryn Bateman and Madelyn Salisbury both scored 10 points, and Delaney Warnick added nine for Frazier (1-1). Alana Eberhardt finished with a game-high 12 points.
Beth-Center 46, Jefferson-Morgan 32 -- The Lady Bulldogs downed the host team for a win in the Donna M. Furnier Invitational.
Beth-Center (1-1) pulled away in the middle two quarters with a 21-10 advantage.
The Lady Bulldogs' Violet Trump scored a game-high 23 points. Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets (0-2) with 14 points.
Neighborhood Academy 34, Calvary Chapel Christian 18 -- Calvary Chapel Christian led 13-6 after the first quarter, but was unable to hold off the host team for a loss in the Hans & Leslie Fleischner Tip-Off Tournament.
Neighborhood Academy (1-1) pulled ahead at halftime, 17-15, and held a 17-3 advantage in the second half.
Emma Shashura led Calvary Chapel Christian (0-2) with 13 points. Madison Davis scored a game-high 19 points for Neighborhood Academy. Justice Irvin added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.