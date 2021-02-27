Benworth's Chris Vargo, Frazier's Rune Lawrence and Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer added another gold medal to the trophy case Saturday after winning titles at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional held at Indiana University of Pa.'s Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Center.
Vargo won by an 8-1 decision over Mount Union's Bryce Beatty in his 113-pound final.
Lawrence pinned Penns Valley's Malachi Duvall in 5:37 to secure the 172-pound title. Pitzer needed only 2:11 to pin Carlynton's Collin Milko for the 215-pound gold medal.
Beth-Center's Kyle McCollum won a 3-2 tiebreaker against Mount Pleasant's Jamison Poklembo for the 132-pound bronze medal.
Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels, Beth-Center's Tyler Berish and Mount Pleasant's Noah Gnibus lost in the third-place consolations.
Mount Pleasant's Ian Fasano kept his season alive by pinning Penns Valley's Ben Sharer in 4:33 in the fifth-place consolation bout.
Beth-Center's Trevor Pettit saw his season come to a close when he lost by fall in 4:03 to Central Martinsburg's Andrew McMonagle in the 160-pound fifth-place consolation bout.
The top five places advance to the PIAA Super Regional at the Kovalchick Center on Saturday.
