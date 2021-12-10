Fourth-year Monessen girls basketball coach Janine Vertacnik isn’t pulling any punches about her expectations for the team this season.
“I expect to win the section, first and foremost, and I will be disappointed if we don’t win 15 or 16 games,” said Vertacnik. “I feel like the veterans and the sophomores who saw plenty of action give us the solid mix needed.
“We played an AAU circuit as a team and saw tremendous improvement as a team. They are hungry.”
Vertacnik has watched the program improve during her tenure.
“The first year, we were trying to teach them how to compete and be successful a little and we have built on it each year. I feel like we are ready to take that next big step," said Vertacnik.
The team returns four starters and senior guard Mercedes Majors will lead the way.
“This team will go as far as Mercedes carries us,” Vertacnik said. “She is a great leader. She is going to score and is going to play defense.
“She is a basketball player, and the other girls are athletes. Even when she isn’t playing well, she dives on the floor and rebounds. She is a coach’s dream.”
The other returning starters are senior guard Kinsey Wilson, sophomore forward Avanti Stitch and sophomore wing Hailey Johnson.
The fifth starter will either be sophomore guard Sidney Campbell, sophomore forward Mysiaa Majors or senior guard/forward Zalendria Hardison.
Vertacnik also mentioned newcomers sophomore Harmony Wynn (forward) and freshmen Sky Thomas (guard/forward) and Natayvia Jenkins (forward).
“We don’t know what all to expect from the new girls, but they will see some action and we will see if they can beat out our returning players,” said Vertacnik.
Vertacnik said playoff losses the past two seasons are fueling the team.
“We could have won the last two years, and our motto is unfinished business,” Vertacnik said. “We just need to the girls to keep working hard and believing.
“We will get more out of the girls this year and they are more confident.”
Monessen can change up their style, which is something most small schools cannot do.
“We could go big or small, depends on who we play and what we are trying to do,” said Vertacnik. “Even within a game, we can go with different lineups.”
Monessen is in Section 2-A with Avella, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown and West Greene.
“West Greene, Avella and Mapletown will be the top teams, along with us," said Vertacnik. "We will see what the order ends up being.”
Monessen is hosting its own tip-off tournament and will open against Propel Academy.
