MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The start of the college football season is beginning to rush upon us with West Virginia scheduled to open with an old rival, Penn State, with more than 100,000 fans in Beaver Stadium.
Everyone is getting antsy and Eddie Vesterinen, the defensive tackle who has come all the way from Helsinki, Finland, to play football here, is near the head of the line.
“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” he said. “This is a big year for me.”
He may not know much about how Penn State has dominated the rivalry between the two Eastern powers, the Nittany Lions holding a 48-9-2 advantage, and he’s never been in Beaver Stadium, but he’s geared up.
“I’m very excited about that game. Before I came here, I watched the YouTube clips where Michigan was playing at Beaver Stadium and they couldn’t even snap the ball because it was so loud. It’s going to be fun,” he said.
“Fun” ... that’s a word that is important to Vesterinen, who is inheriting Dante Stills’ spot at defensive tackle after backing him up last year.
See, he is from Finland, grew up playing football there before being shipped to America for a place to take his game to a new level. That place turned out to be WVU.
“The way I play the game comes from how I saw people back home play the games,” he said. “I started to play the game for fun. It wasn’t a thing, thinking about going to America and getting a scholarship. That’s not something they think about. You start football because it’s fun. You play because you enjoy the game.”
He has since learned that things are different here in many ways.
While people ask him about the difference between playing football in Finland and in America, far more important is the difference in living in America as opposed to Finland.
“America has been very welcoming to me,” he said. “As soon as I got here the coaches told me if I needed anything to just reach out to them and they would help me. It’s a culture of speaking more, communicating, saying like ‘How are you doing?’
“It’s hard to explain how different it is. Back home, the small talk is not very good, especially with strangers. We don’t talk to strangers much.”
He’s been taking it all in, soaking up what America has to offer, often things you long ago accepted as just the way things are, but when you come from elsewhere you appreciate the difference.
“It’s the land of opportunity,” he said. “You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it. There’s so much opportunity. In Finland, there’s only 5 million people living there. Here there’s like 300 million, so there’s a lot more opportunity.”
He’s in his third year here now and settled in.
“It feels a lot more like home now. When I come back from Finland, it feels more comfortable,” Vesterinen said, noting he went home in May. “I have a girlfriend here.”
His game has grown each season, although waiting for his opportunity wasn’t easy.
“Of course, it was hard to sit and wait,” he admitted. “There were times when they put me on the field because they didn’t want to put Dante in critical situations. It was nice to learn from Dante, to be his backup and see how he plays the game.”
“When I first got here I had pretty good instincts about how to play D-line,” he said. “You have to beat your man and go get the ball.”
Sounds simple, right?
It’s not. There’s so much more to it.
“During my time here, I’ve learned so much about pre-snap indicators and how to align, who got the running back, where the flow is going, where the run play might go, how big of a step am I going to take and which way,” Vesterinen said. “I have to look at the right end and try to figure out where the run combo might be.”
So, for those of you who thought playing defensive line was simply seeing the ball carrier, tackle the ball carrier, you now know there’s a whole lot more.
“All this made me a faster player,” he said.
Just what does a defensive lineman have to look for with his pre-snap reads?
“It starts with the splits, how far is he from the center? Is he pulling? How much weight does he put on his hand? You look at his eyes, see where he is looking. You’re trying to find a different key that might tell me this is a pass if I see him do this or will it be a heavy run if he does this?”
He has learned and become, according to the coaches, one of the more “dependable” players on the defense.
But what does it mean when they say “dependable?”
“It means being put in critical situations and doing the right thing,” he answered. “Say, fourth and 1, a big stage game .... it’s just doing your job and not being distracted. Just doing the right thing.”
He’s “dependable” because he’s put so much of himself into football, being there day in and day out.
“That comes from my purpose. I’m a long way from home. Why would I come here and go at it half-heartedly when I’ve already given so much? I wish I could be home. I sacrificed a lot of things to be here, so why do that if I’ve sacrificed so much?
“There’s not many guys from Finland who get this opportunity. I know anyone from home who would be sitting here would do the same things as me.”
That’s different than with many of his American teammates.
“Here it’s 50-50. Some people recognize young that they can make money out of this. If that’s their motivation, that’s fine. Everyone has their own way to motivate themselves. I know a lot of people here who have a passion for the game. That’s fun and contagious.”
