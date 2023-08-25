First-year Elizabeth Forward head football coach John DeMarco knows full well the job former coach Mike Collodi did with the Warriors football program.
Collodi, who left to take over at Mt. Lebanon, led the Warriors to four conference titles in his eight years, while the program had only two prior.
DeMarco is returning home to EF, as he has lived in the district for 50 years and was an assistant over two stints at the school.
He also served as an assistant at Clairton (in two stints), South Allegheny, Serra Catholic, and Gateway. He was on the Southmoreland staff last year.
“I have a few shirts in my closet,” DeMarco joked about his coaching experience. “I started coaching in 1988, and there is a little pressure being from here.
“I am making the big circle after all these years.”
What's different for DeMarco as a head coach compared to being an assistant?
“There is a lot of paperwork involved, and many more things involved,” quipped DeMarco. “I had to hire my staff and a bunch of different things I have to do that I never thought about as an assistant.
“Line up the fields, line up meals, working with the boosters, we had a golf outing. It is a pretty big thing, and it took me a little by surprise.”
DeMarco has expectations set for his first season.
“We have a great tradition and a lot winning seasons,” said DeMarco. “I don’t expect anything less. We have had a great summer, although I didn’t get hired until April, so it was a challenge to put the staff together and the kids have responded well.
“They have the right attitude, and it isn’t like we have to come in and change the culture.”
“We expect to try and get to the (WPIAL) championship game and I don’t think that is unrealistic,” added DeMarco. “We will try to face it one game at a time.”
DeMarco says the approach is key because he feels the team looked ahead in the playoffs last year.
“They were looking ahead to Belle Vernon, and when they got beat, it kind of crippled their season,” said DeMarco. “We want to get better every week.
“That is key. It isn’t where you start, it is where you finish. We will see where we are Week 10.”
Leading the way for the Warriors will be senior Charlie Meehleib, a two-way lineman who was the Interstate Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Other returning All-Conference players include junior Chris Clime, junior Charlie Nigut, senior Isaiah Turner, and junior Jayce Brown.
Meehleib is one of six returning defensive starters for EF, with the others consisting of Climes (defensive line), Brown (linebacker), senior linebacker Christian Kenndy, Turner (defensive back) and Nigut (safety).
Senior Dominic DeRenzo would have also started on defense last year, but he missed the season due to an injury.
Other defensive players in the mix to start, or get significant playing time, are junior linemen Alex Dziadyk and Joel Surdyn, junior defensive backs Connor Flemming and AJ Grece, sophomore defensive back Chad Rager, and sophomore linebackers Anthony St. Angelo and Tyler Scott.
The Warriors return seven starters on offense, including a quartet of linemen in Meehleib, Climes, senior Dillon Winters and senior Keyshawn Murphy.
Nigut and Brown return at running back, while Turner started last year at wide receiver and DeRenzo would have started on the offensive line had he not been hurt.
Sophomore Ryan Messina takes over at quarterback while a pair of juniors, Dziadyk and Surdyn, as well as Scott, are doing their part up front.
Flemming, Grece, St. Angelo and Rager are all competing for time at receiver.
The Warriors are in the Interstate Conference, and DeMarco knows things won’t be easy.
“Matt (Humbert) is a great coach at Belle Vernon,” DeMarco said. “They have some really good players, and it doesn’t hurt to have a five-star (Quinton Martin). That would be a good team without him, but he puts them over the top.”
DeMarco also feels Southmoreland will be a challenge.
“I think Southmoreland has a really good thing going over there,” DeMarco said of Tim Bukowski’s team. “They are going to be a tough team. I expect them to be a tough game for us.
“We will respect everyone, but fear none.”
Elizabeth Forward hosts Ringgold to open the season in Week 0 before facing West Mifflin, East Allegheny, Southmoreland and Shady Side Academy.
“We have our work cut out for us, and we will have to line up and play football," said DeMarco.
As for the key to the season, DeMarco said of his 46-player roster, "It will be a successful season if we can stay healthy. If we stay healthy, we will be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.