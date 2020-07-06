Nate Viands cruised his way through the 13.1-mile distance Saturday morning to win the YRT half marathon in 1:23:55.26.
Connellsville’s Jesse Irwin was second with a time of 1:27:32.76 and Davon Christopher placed third in 1:29:12.79.
Scottdale’s Ally Wilson won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:42:28.07. Connellsville’s Francesca Stefano was second in 1:59:32.34 and Amanda Temple placed third with a time of 2:01:05.18.
Steven Remay won the 10-mile run in 59:29.04, with Penn State Fayette teammates Nyoah Marteny second in 1:02:07.05 and Drew Erdman third in 1:05:59.36.
Cristi Work was the first female finisher in the 10-mile run in 1:43:22.24, just a couple steps ahead of Jenny Gruber. Jennifer Busato placed third in 1:45:41.07.
Will Lamb crossed the finish line in 16:25.96 to win the 5K run. Connellsville’s Zachary Bigam was second in 17:42.06, with Heath Piper third crossing the finish line eight seconds later.
Bethany Campbell won the women’s 5K run in 21:58.19. Eleven-year-old Anna Dansak finished second in 22:31.90 and Alverton’s Jennifer Baldwin was third in 23:01.23.
White’s Jack Crislip moved into first around the two-mile mark and managed to maintain the distance to win the 5K walk in 34:58.38. Connellsville’s Jim Downey was second in 35:25.63, with Youngwood’s Jason Lohr third in a time of 36:53.93.
Mount Pleasant’s Jacynth Drumhiller was the first female finisher in the 5K walk with a time of 37:47.75. Youngwood’s Emily Lohr was second with a time of 38:10.50 and Connellsville’s Rachel Means placed third in 38:18.27.
Mitchell Minda won the 10K run in 38:09.79. Dean Banko cruised to a second place finish in 39:29.53 and Connellsville’s Brad Herrington was third in 41:06.88.
Yough cross country coach Dana Newlin, from Mount Pleasant, was the winner of the women’s 10K in 47:03.18. Amanda Blough placed second in 51:03.84 and Keli DeCarlo was third in 52:00.85.
