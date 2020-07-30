Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Chris Archer and Ke’Bryan Hayes to the Minnesota Twins for third baseman Miguel Sano Wednesday before the trade deadline.
The Pirates also traded Jacob Stallings away for low prospects and signed a new pitcher from free agency, Danny Salazar.
The San Diego Padres won the final game of the series Wednesday with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Michael Feliz for a 5-3 victory over the Pirates.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tyler Naquin both hit solo home runs for San Diego.
Jose Castillo pitched the eighth inning for the win and Emilio Pagan finished the game for the save.
Bryan Reynolds belted a two-run home run for the Pirates.
San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 7 — The Padres scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning off losing pitcher Chris Stratton Tuesday night to break a 7-7 tie in the middle game of the three-game series.
Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer and Fernando Tatis Jr. all hit home runs for San Diego. Hosmer and Tatis Jr. both drove in three runs, and Pham finished with two RBI.
Guillermo Heredia had a base-loaded double to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Luke Maile had a home run, double, two RBI and two runs scored.
John Gant got the win despite allowing two hits and a walk in .2 innings of work.
Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 1 — Gregory Polanco’s triple in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates past the San Diego Padres.
Polanco added an insurance run when he scored Aledmys Diaz’s double.
Jason Martin’s solo home run spotted the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. San Diego tied the game on Franciso Mejia’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Michael Feliz allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning for the win. Keone Kela allowed one hit and a walk with a strikeout in the 10th inning for the save.
Kevin Newman had three singles and a run for the Pirates.
