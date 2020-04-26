Josh Bell’s single with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning brought Adam Frazier home to lift Pittsburgh to a 5-4 win over Milwaukee Thursday in the series finale.
The Pirates won their first series in over a week and improved to 13-12. Pittsburgh sits in second place, one game behind the Chicago Cubs (14-11).
The Buccos open a three-game series Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Brewers slip further into last place in the NL Central, dropping to 9-16.
Frazier started the rally in the bottom of the 14th inning with a one-out double. Bryan Reynolds walked with two outs and then Bell delivered a single into left field off losing pitcher Josh Hader (0-1) for the game-winning RBI.
Hader pitched 5.2 innings, allowing the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth. He gave up five hits, walked four and struck out five.
The Brewers scored three unearned runs off Pirates starter Steven Brault, started by a Bell error, all coming home on Lorenzo Cain’s home run.
The Pirates tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, two scoring on a Bell home run and the third on Bryan Reynolds’ double.
Milwaukee regained the lead on Jedd Gyorko’s RBI single in the top of the seventh. Gyorko finished with three singles.
Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched three scoreless, no-hit innings for the win. Crick walked one and struck out five.
Frazier led the Pirates with three hits.
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4 — Mitch Keller didn’t make the fifth inning Wednesday as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Pittsburgh in the middle game of a 3-game set.
Keller struggled in his second start since he was struck by a line drive. The young right-hander pitched four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits. He walked two and struck out six.
The Brewers scored two runs in the top of the second, third and fifth innings, and a solo run in the seventh.
Omar Narvaez led the way for Milwaukee with a double, single, RBI and two runs scored. Sogard and Christian Yelich hit home runs.
The Pirates banged out 12 hits, including three singles against Corey Knebbel in the eighth inning. Knebbel struck out two to strand the runners.
Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, with one strikeout, for his fifth save.
Gregory Polanco, Adam Frazier and Colin Moran, who also drove in a run, all had two singles for the Pirates. Jacob Stallings had two doubles. Guillermo Heredia finished with a double and two RBI. Josh Bell hit a solo home run.
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 1 — Pittsburgh sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night to open a three-game home series with a win over Milwaukee.
Jason Martin broke the inning wide open for the Pirates (12-11) with his bases-loaded double with two outs in the inning for the final three runs of the rally.
Polanco started the inning by pinch-hitting for winning pitcher Michael Feliz with a one-out single. Martin entered the game as a pinch-runner and moved to second on Frazier’s single. Martin scored the first run of the rally on Reynolds’ single.
Moran struck out, but Bell kept the inning alive with a single to load the bases.
Kevin Newman’s single brought home Martin. Back-to-back-back walks to Jose Osuna, Kevin Kramer and Stallings made it 5-0.
The Brewers’ Burnes and Feyerseisen were roughed up. Burnes allowed four runs on four hits and got only two outs, while Feyerseisen also allowed four runs on four hits and three walks.
Feliz (1-1) picked up two outs, both by strikeouts, in the top of the eighth inning for the win.
The Pirates’ Trevor Williams had a solid start, pitching 7.1 innings with seven hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Nick Burdi allowed one run in the top of the ninth inning on one hit and one walk, and struck out one.
Eric Sogard doubled Omar Narvaez home with Milwaukee’s lone run.
