Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Atlanta Braves completed the four-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday with an 8-3 victory.
The Pirates led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Braves responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ronald Acuna Jr. Led the Braves with a home run, two singles and four RBI. Freddie Freeman finished with four singles and drove in three runs.
Ozzie Albies capped his solid series with an RBI.
Grant Dayton (5-3) picked up the final out of the seventh inning with a strikeout to earn the win.
Josh Bell, Kevin Newman and Jason Martin all had one RBI for the Pirates. Newman, Martin and Jacob Stallings all had a double.
Alex Wood (9-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 3 — The Pittsburgh Pirates hit three home runs Wednesday, but lost the third game of the series with the Atlanta Braves.
Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco and Colin Moran all hit solo home runs for the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies belted a two-run home run for the Braves. Charlie Culberson added a solo shot and drove in two runs, and winning pitcher Mike Soroka also had an RBI.
Soroka (7-4) allowed three runs on eight hits in 7.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Shane Greene earned his 22nd save after he allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Chris Archer (6-7) took the loss after he allowed five runs on five hits in just 3.1 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 0 — Sean Newcomb scattered four hits Tuesday night as the Atlanta Braves shut out the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
Newcomb (4-3) struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in 7.2 innings.
Marcell Ozuna paced the Braves with a double, home run and four RBI. Dansby Swanson hit a solo home run. Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman both drove in a run.
Kevin Kramer and Colin Moran doubled, and Jose Osuna and Erik Gonzalez had singles to account for Pittsburgh’s hits.
Joe Musgrove (5-9) took the loss, allowing just one run on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2 — Ozzie Albies had a double, home run and four RBI Monday night to power the Atlanta Braves to a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Braves led 2-0 after six innings and then pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and two more in the eighth.
Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in two runs for Atlanta. Nick Markakis scored three runs.
Cole Hamels improved to 9-2 after he allowed no runs on two hits in 7.1 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Bryan Reynolds’ double drove in Erik Gonzalez and Nico Hoerner in the top of the ninth inning for the Pirates’ runs.
Although he was saddled with another loss, Mitch Keller (2-9) pitched a decent game. He allowed two runs on four hits in five innings of work with one walk and six strikeouts.
