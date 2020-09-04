Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Keston Hiura hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning Thursday to lift the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Brewers tied the game at 6-6 with two runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Hiura finished with two hits and two RBI. Orlando Arcia had two doubles and two RBI. Avisail Garcia hit a solo home run.
Brent Suter pitched a perfect eighth inning for the win. Josh Hader allowed a hit, but secured the save for the Brewers.
The Pirates' Kevin Newman was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and had two RBI and scored two runs. John Ryan Murphy hit a solo home run.
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1 --Cole Tucker hit a solo home run and Nico Hoerner finished with four hits, including an RBI triple, to lead the Pirates to a win on Wednesday.
Colin Moran had two hits and and RBI, and Guillermo Heredia finished with a double and single.
Brandon Waddell pitched eight innings for the win, allowing just one run (on Ryan Braun's solo home run) on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Keone Kela struck out side in the ninth inning for the save.
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3 -- The Brewers built a 6-0 lead through seven innings and then fended off the Pirates for a road victory Tuesday night.
Ryon Healy led Milwaukee with two hits and four RBI. Christian Yelich finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs. Omar Narvaez also had two doubles.
Adrian Houser lasted 6.1 innings for the win, allowing no runs on four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. J.P. Feyersein picked up the final four outs of the game for the save.
The Pirates' Miguel Sano hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eight inning. Kevin Newman finished with three hits, including a run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 1 -- Lorenzo Cain's two-run home run sparked a three-run rally in the top of the seventh inning Monday night in the Brewers' win in the series opener.
Milwaukee scored first with a run in the top of the third inning, but the Pirates tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Christian Yelich had an RBI triple for Milwaukee.
Freddy Peralta pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run on eight hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.
Losing pitcher Trevor Williams pitched six-plus innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
