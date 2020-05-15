Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The St. Louis Cardinals pulled away with six runs in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday for a 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cardinals pull to 22-22 with the three-game series sweep. The Pirates slip to 18-24.
The Pirates had an off day Thursday before starting a three-game series in New York against the Mets.
Dexter Fowler tripled and drove in four runs for St. Louis. Paul DeJong hit a home run and double, and had three RBI. Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman also drove in a run. Goldschmidt also had a double.
Wainwright started, but left the game with one out in the fifth inning. Dakota Hudson (4-2) came on to pick up the final two outs of the bottom of the fifth inning, despite giving up a pair of walks.
Bryan Reynolds drove in losing pitcher Chris Archer with the Pirates’ lone run. Adam Frazier and Josh Bell both had two singles.
Archer (2-4) lasted five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked four.
The bullpen faltered late when Michael Feliz and Chris Stratton allowed six runs in the eighth inning without getting an out. The pair allowed three hits, but walked four.
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2 — St. Louis scored four runs in the final three innings for a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The fourth-place Cardinals improve to 21-22. The Pirates slide a little deeper into last place with an 18-23 record. Pittsburgh has lost four in a row and is 2-8 in its past 10 games.
Goldschmidt and DeJong both hit solo home runs for the Cardinals. Oliver Hernandez, Colton Wong, Lane Thomas and Justin Toerner all drove in one run.
Hudson (3-2) won in relief of starter Daniel Ponce De Leon. Hudson allowed three hits and struck out two.
Bell and Kevin Kramer hit solo home runs for the Pirates. Bell went 3-for-4 and Colin Moran finished with two hits.
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 1 — St. Louis brought the offense Monday night in the Cardinals’ victory in Pittsburgh.
DeJong led the offensive assault with a home run, double and four RBI. Wong also hit a home run and finished with three RBI. Tyler O’Neill finished with three hits and scored two runs.
Carlos Martinez (5-1) pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Steven Brault (0-2) started and lasted four innings in the loss. He allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Michael Feliz and Nick Burdi faltered in the last two innings, allowing a combined six runs on five hits and two walks.
Bryan Reynolds drove in Brault for the Pirates’ lone run for his 26th RBI of the season. Frazier had single and double, and Gregory Polanco finished with two singles in the loss.
