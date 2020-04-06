Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Nicholas Castellanos’ solo home run in the top of the fifth inning was the lone run as Cincinnati edged Pittsburgh, 1-0, Sunday in the final game of the Pirates’ home-opening series.
The Pirates (5-4) have now lost three of their past four games and dropped their first series of the young season.
The Reds are tied for second with the Pirates at 5-4. St. Louis leads the NL Central at 6-3. The Cubs are 4-5 and Milwaukee sits at 1-8.
Castellanos’ home run came off losing pitcher Derek Holland, who came on in relief after starting pitcher Mitch Keller was struck in the side of the head with a line drive in the top of the third inning. The run was unearned, coming after the Pirates committed their only error on foul ball with two outs in the inning.
Keller was diagnosed with a mild concussion and is expected to return in two weeks.
Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez, Aristides Aquino and Tucker Barnhart all had two hits for the Reds and Jesse Winker added a double. However, the Reds’ 10-hit attack was grounded with four double plays.
Anthony Desclafani improved to 2-0, scattering 3 hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched. Pedro Strop tossed a perfect ninth inning for his second save.
Adam Frazier, Jacob Dyson and Jacob Stallings all had a single to account for the Pirates’ hits.
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2 — Joey Votto belted two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Cincinnati to a victory Saturday afternoon.
Votto led a power surge for the Reds (4-4) with Suarez and Mike Moustakas also smacking solo home runs. Votto added a double to finish 3-for-5. He scored two runs.
Winker went 3-for-5 with three singles.
Cincinnati scored four runs off Pirates’ starter Trevor Williams in the top of the first inning. The Reds added three runs in the top of the eighth inning off Michael Feliz. Feliz did not get an out and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks.
Sonny Gray (1-1) started and pitched 5.2 innings to earn the win. He allowed one earned run on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds continued his solid play with two singles and an RBI. Colin Moran drove in the other run for the home team. Newcomer Luke Maile went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
Williams pitched five innings. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out five.
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1 — Kevin Newman’s two-run pinch-hit single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Pittsburgh to a victory over the Reds Thursday afternoon in the Pirates’ home opener.
The Pirates improve to 5-2 after winning their third straight series opener. The Reds slip to 3-4.
Newman batted for Chris Stratton and his timely hit gave Stratton the win. Stratton (1-0) secured the final two outs in the top of the sixth inning with two strikeouts. He also walked a batter.
The game was scoreless through five innings until Mike Moustakas’ double scored Jesse Winker, who had also doubled off starter Chris Archer. Archer pitched 5.1 innings, allowing the one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Moran tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single. Frazier had a pair of singles for the Pirates.
The Pittsburgh bullpen recovered from a rough outing in the series finale against Chicago by allowing just one hit and one walk. Keone Kela earned his fourth save of the season with two strikeouts and allowed no hits in the top of the ninth inning.
