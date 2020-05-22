Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Chicago Cubs scored eight runs over the final three innings to rally for a 12-9 victory Thursday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Kyle Schwarber had a double, home run and three RBI.
Victory Caratini hit a solo home run. Albert Almora Jr. added a triple and two RBI. Anthony Rizzo doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Rowan Wick (3-1) worked the eighth inning for the win, and Craig Kimbrel allowed one hit and struck out two in the bottom of the ninth for his 12th save.
The Pirates’ Josh Bell was 3-for-4, including a pair of home runs and drove in five. Gregory Polanco belted a two-run homer. Jason Martin was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Kevin Newman hit a two-run home run.
Richard Rodriguez (2-1) was tagged with the loss. He allowed three runs on two hits in an inning of work that spanned the eighth and ninth innings. Michael Feliz allowed two runs on two hits before securing the final out of the ninth inning.
Mitch Keller started for the Pirates and allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3 — Trevor Williams endured a rare complete-game loss Wednesday night with the Pittsburgh Pirates dropping a decision to the Chicago Cubs.
Williams (1-7) was cruising along with six shutout innings until the Cubs exploded for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning. Williams gave up 18 hits, including home runs to Jason Heyward, Ian Happ, Bryant and Rizzo. He walked four and struck out nine.
Heyward had three hits and scored three runs.
Happ drove in three runs, and Bryant, Rizzo and Almora Jr. all had two RBI.
Colin Moran drove in the Pirates first run in the bottom of the first inning, and Jose Osuna had a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Alec Mills (3-2) was the beneficiary of the Cubs’ big inning, earning the win with one inning of work. He allowed one hit with no strikeouts or walks.
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2 — Bryan Reynolds’ lead-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to their fifth win a row with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.
The Pirates improve to 23-24 win the win, but remain in last place 3½ games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.
The Cubs (27-22) scored first on Javier Baez’s two-run home run off starter Chris Archer. Archer pitched five innings, allowing the two runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
The Pirates tied the game on Bell’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Chris Stratton (4-0) pitched the ninth inning for the win. He allowed one hit and had one strikeout.
