Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Chicago scored three runs in the top of the 14th inning off Kyle Crick and Dan Winkler stopped Pittsburgh's rally in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 win on Wednesday.
The Cubs tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Pirates rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 14th inning, but Winkler picked up the final two outs to save the victory.
The Cubs' Jared Young was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He drove in a run and scored two. Teammate Jason Heyward hit a two-run home run, as did Kyle Schwarber.
Erik Gonzalez belted a two-run home run for the Pirates, Gregory Polanco added a run-scoring double, and Jose Osuna drove in a run with a single.
Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 4 -- The Cubs scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday to rally for a series-opening victory over the Pirates.
Kris Bryant had the game-winning hit with a two-run single.
The Cubs tied the game in the top of the fourth inning on Adam Frazier's run-scoring triple and Kyle Schwarber's three-run home run.
Alec Mills didn't allow a run in two innings for the win. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in the ninth inning for the save.
The Pirates scored first on Jose Osuna's two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Jason Martin and Kevin Newman had run-scoring hits in the fourth to give the home team a 4-0 lead.
