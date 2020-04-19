Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Mitch Keller pitched for the first time since he was hit by a line drive 11 days ago, but the young right-hander had a rough start Thursday as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost at Arizona, 6-1.
The Diamondbacks took the series from the Pirates, bookending wins in the three-game series. Pittsburgh’s western swing continued with a weekend series in Los Angeles.
Keller (0-1) lasted only 4.1 innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks scored two runs in the second and fourth innings, and single runs in the sixth and eighth innings.
Stephen Vogt and Josh Rojas hit home runs for Arizona. Vogt drove in a pair of runs, and Rojas, Christian Walker, Starling Marte and David Peralta finished with one RBI each.
Alex Young (1-3) allowed one run on four hits in 7.2 innings of work. He walked two and struck out seven.
Erik Gonzalez doubled in the eighth inning and scored on Adam Frazier’s single for the Pirates (10-9). Jarrod Dyson and Guillermo Heredia also doubled, and Colin Moran singled twice.
Pittsburgh 8, Diamondbacks 2 — Pittsburgh scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a victory Wednesday at Arizona.
The Pirates (10-8) rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, finally taking the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Pittsburgh then pulled away in the top of the ninth inning when the visitors scored four runs off Kevin Ginkel and another off Archie Bradley.
Erik Gonzalez started the rally with a one out walk. Adam Frazier singled off Ginkel’s leg. Jarrod Dyson doubled home Gonzalez. Bryan Reynolds cleared the bases with a double. Josh Bell rudely greeted Bradley with a two-run home run that traveled 403 feet over the right field wall.
Reynolds, Bell and Kevin Kramer all drove in two runs. Gregory Polanco belted a solo home run.
Trevor Williams (1-3) pitched six innings for his first win of the year. He allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Chris Stratton pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and Richard Rodriguez worked the final two innings for his first save, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.
Starling Marte again had a big game for the Diamondbacks. The former Pirate outfielder was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, driving in the first run with a solo home run. Stephen Vogt doubled and then scored on Nick Ahmed’s double.
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2 — Starling Marte drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally the Arizona Diamondbacks to a victory Tuesday over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
Starling Marte had a run-scoring double off Michael Feliz and then came home on David Peralta’s home run. Marte also singled and scored another run.
Arizona scored single runs in the bottom of the first and second innings, but the Buccos tied the game in the top of the fourth on Kevin Kramer’s two-run single.
Mike Leake earned his first win of the season despite allowing two hits in the eighth inning. Andrew Chafin walked one and struck out one in the ninth inning for his fifth save.
Chris Archer had a solid game for the Pirates. He pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked only one.
Feliz lasted only a third of an inning for his worst outing of the season. He allowed three runs on two hits with a walk and one strikeout. Nick Burdi ended the threat in the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.