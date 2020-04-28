Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Pittsburgh’s three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers started with great promise, but ended the same way as the road series a week earlier.
The Los Angeles pitching staff held the Pirates to only one run in the final two games to take the road series.
The Pirates slip to 14-14 and begin a three-game series tonight in Chicago against the Cubs.
Julio Urias, Blake Treinen and Ross Stripling combined for a 6-1, four-hit victory on Sunday.
Mookie Betts was once again a one-man wrecking crew for the Dodgers with two home runs, a single and three RBI.
Los Angeles’ Justin Turner had two singles, two RBI and two runs scored. Joc Pederson drove in two runs and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-2.
Julio Urias (3-2) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Jose Osuna had an RBI double that scored Kevin Kramer. Jacob Stallings (double), Kramer and losing pitcher Trevor Williams rounded out the Pirates’ hit parade.
Williams (1-4) didn’t pitch out of the fifth inning, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 0 — For the second time in a week, Los Angeles’ Walker Buehler shut down the Pirates to pitch the visiting Dodgers to a victory Saturday night.
Buehler improved to 5-0 with eight innings of shutout baseball. He scattered nine hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Betts carried the Dodgers offense with a double, single, home run and two RBI. Will Smith belted a home run and drove in three runs. Pederson also hit a home run and finished with two RBI.
Chris Archer (1-2) lasted only four innings. He allowed five runs on four hits and five walks, and struck out five.
Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 2 — Luke Maile’s sacrifice fly brought home Newman with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally Pittsburgh past the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday afternoon in the opening game of the weekend series.
The Pirates (14-12) have now won two in a row and three of their past four games.
Kenley Jansen (0-1) struck out Josh Bell looking to start the ninth. Colin Moran found a gap in right field and legged out an unlikely triple. Moran scored on Gregory Polanco’s single.
Jason Martin pinch-ran for Polanco and was barely settled in at first when he got his motor going to score the game-tying run on Newman’s triple to left field.
Ross Stripling relieved Jansen. Maile capped the late-game rally with a sacrifice fly to center field to bring Newman home with the winning run.
Winning pitcher Richard Rodriguez survived a rocky top of the ninth inning to earn his first win of the season. Corey Seager singled with one out and Betts walked. Cody Bellinger popped out to Maile for the second out, but Max Muncy singled to right to load the bases. Rodriguez closed the threat when he got Joc Pederson to fly out.
Pirates starter Joe Musgrove was unable to pitch through the fifth inning after he allowed Bellinger’s two-run home run. Musgrove pitched 4.2 innings and allowed six hits. He walked two and struck out out five.
The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw had another stellar start against Musgrove and the Pirates. The crafty left-hander allowed only four hits last week’s 7-0 complete-game victory and was just as tough on Friday. Kershaw pitched eight scoreless, no-hit innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.