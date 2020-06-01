Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Jack Flaherty and John Brebbia held the Pittsburgh Pirates to six hits Sunday afternoon as the St. Louis Cardinals closed the series with an 8-0 win.
The Pirates had a chance to climb out the NL Central cellar, but remain in last place at 27-32 after losing the last two games to the Cardinals. St. Louis improves to 29-31.
Both teams are 4-6 over the past 10 games.
Flaherty (5-3) scattered three hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings. Brebbia closed the game, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.
Tyler O’Neill and Oscar Hernandez both had two RBI for the Cardinals.
Mitch Keller (2-5) wasn’t able to pitch out of the third inning, allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Guillermo Heredia, Adam Frazier, Bryan Reynolds, Erik Gonzalez, Luke Maile and Jose Osuna had the hits for the Pirates, all singles.
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings — A trio of Pittsburgh pitchers, including closer Keone Kela, was unable to hold a 7-2 lead in the ninth inning Saturday as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a come-from-behind win.
Chris Stratton was able to pick up two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but allowed three runs. Kela relieved and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk without getting an out.
Nick Burdi (1-2) was able to close out the bottom of the ninth inning, but gave up the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning on Matt Wieters’ solo home run.
Wieters, Yairo Nunez and Matt Carpenter all drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Alex Reyes (3-2) pitched a perfect 10th inning for the win.
The Pirates scored two runs in the top of the first inning and five in the third, and the Cardinals countered with two in the bottom of the third inning.
Trevor Williams had a strong start for the Pirates, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He also drove in two runs.
Colin Moran had a double and three RBI. Gregory Polanco had a sacrifice fly and Josh Bell drove in a run.
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 1 — Chris Archer had a strong start and Kevin Newman and Erik Gonzalez each had two RBI as the Pittsburgh Pirates won their third game in a row Friday night with a victory in St. Louis.
Archer (3-4) allowed one run on four hits in seven innings with 14 strikeouts and one walk.
Burdi finished up the game, giving up just one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.
Newman hit a home run and legged out a triple, while Gonzalez had a pair of doubles. Jason Martin, Frazier and Heredia all drove in a run.
Paul DeJong had the Cardinals’ lone RBI.
Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings of work. He walked two and struck out one.
