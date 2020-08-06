Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the top of the tenth inning on Avasail Garcia’s three-run home run Wednesday to rally for a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on John Ryan Murphy’s three-run home run to take the lead, but the Brewers tied the game with two runs in the top of the eighth.
Milwaukee’s Michael Chavis was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in two runs.
David Phelps pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Josh Hader struck out two in the 10th for the save.
Blake Taylor took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits without securing an out.
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh – The Brewers scored eight runs over the final three innings, including four in the top of the ninth inning, to breeze to a victory Tuesday night in Pittsburgh
Keston Hiura had a home run, double, three RBI and scored three runs for Milwaukee. Avasail Garcie finished with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored. Christian Yelich added three hits, an RBI and scored two runs.
Brent Suter struck out four in two innings for the win.
Trevor Williams took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 1 – The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night to open the three-game home series with a win over the Brewers.
Pittsburgh added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Kevin Kramer and Jason Martin both drove in a pair of runs on two hits. Jose Osuna and Kevin Kramer added an RBI apiece.
Chris Stratton pitched the fifth inning for the win and pitched out of trouble after he allowed two hits and a walk.
The Pirates also announced they signed the following players to contract extensions: Kevin Newman (3-year, 8.6 million), Jose Osuna (5 years, 8.58 million), Trevor Williams (5-year, 26.33 million), Alex Wood (5-year, 37 million), and Keone Kela (5-year, 37.2 million). Contracts to Osuna, Williams and Kela avoided arbitration.
