Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Bryce Harper belted a two-run home run to power Philadelphia to a 7-4 victory Wednesday over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Phillies regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Rhys Hopkins hit a solo home run, doubled and scored two runs for Philadelphia. Brad Miller added two doubles and two RBI.
Zach Eflin allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Kevin Kramer and Aledmys Diaz both hit a two-run home run for the Pirates.
Losing pitcher Danny Salazar allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in four innings.
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3 — The Phillies scored three runs on Brad Miller’s home run in their last at-bat Tuesday night, but Keone Kela held the lead to save the game for the Pirates.
The Pirates scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to increase their lead to 4-0.
Kevin Kramer had a pair of doubles and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Luke Maile had an RBI double.
Chris Stratton pitched 3.1 innings in relief for the win, allowing no runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 0 — Aaron Nola tossed a four-hit, complete game, and Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper hit home runs Monday night in the Phillies win.
Nola struck out seven and walked one.
Harper and McCutchen both hit solo home runs, and McCutchen added a run-scoring double. Adam Heasly also had an RBI double.
Erik Gonzalez had half of the Pirates’ hits with a double and single.
