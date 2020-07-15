Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Bryce Harper’s three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the NL All-Stars to a 5-3 win Tuesday night over the AL All-Stars.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder hit his home run off Minnesota Twins’ Taylor Rogers.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez spotted the NL stars to a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, and the AL All-Stars moved into the lead in the top of the seventh inning when Miguel Cabrera singled home a run and then scored on Miguel Sano’s triple.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kenley Jensen was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning for the save.
First baseman Josh Bell, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lone representative, struck out once and walked once in two plate appearance.
HOME RUN DERBY: Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez powered his way to the Home Run Derby Monday night.
Suarez, the top seed, finished with 24 home runs in the three rounds, defeating Mookie Betts (8-7) in the first round, Eloy Jimenez (9-8) in the semifinals, and Ronald Acuna Jr. (7-6) in the championship.
Acuna Jr. actually finished with the most home runs, blasting 30 (10-14-6) over three rounds. Cody Bellinger hit 13 in each of the first two rounds before falling to Acuna Jr. in the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.