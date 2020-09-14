Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The New York Mets scored five runs in the top of the 9th inning Sunday afternoon to rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3.
The Pirates slip further in the NL Central cellar, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers (86-63) by 32 games with a 54-95 record.
Keone Kela allowed four of the runs and picked up just two outs for the blown save.
Robinson Cano had a three-run double for the Mets. Dominic Smith finished with two doubles and and RBI, and Jeff McNeil added an RBI double.
The Pirates scored three runs on Miguel Sano's two-run home run and Kevin Newman's run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning for the lead.
New York 2, Pittsburgh 1 -- Wilson Ramos' solo home run in the top of the fourth inning was the difference Saturday in the Mets' victory.
Jeff McNeil tied the game in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single.
Michael Wacha allowed Robinson Sano's RBI single in the first inning, but held the Pirates scoreless over the next five innings for the win. He allowed only two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Dellin Bentances struck out two in the ninth inning for the save.
Trevor Williams took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and three strikeouts in six innings.
New York 6, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings -- Wilson Ramos belted a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning off Michael Feliz Friday night to lift the Mets to a series-opening win.
Ramos finished with three RBI. Pete Alonso added a solo home run.
The Pirates tied the game with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Aledmys Diaz, Kevin Kramer and Miguel Sano all hit solo home runs for Pittsburgh. Jason Martin added a run-scoring double.
