Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.