Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Joe Musgrove pitched seven shutout innings and Kevin Kramer belted a three-run home run to carry the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-0 victory Sunday afternoon in the series finale in St. Louis.
The Pirates remain in the NL Central basement with a 51-86 record and trail the Milwaukee Brewers (81-55) by 30½ games. The Cincinnati Reds (79-58) are 2½ games back in second place. The Chicago Cubs (73-64) are in third place, followed by the Cardinals (60-76).
Musgrove allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four.
Jason Martin added a solo home run for the Pirates. Kevin Newman had a two-run double, and John Ryan Murphy finished with three singles, an RBI and scored two runs.
Carlos Martinez took the loss for the Cardinals, allowing five runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2 -- Paul Goldschmidt belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning Saturday to power the Cardinals to victory.
Tommy Edman hit a solo home run, run-scoring double and scored two runs for St. Louis.
Jack Flaherty went seven innings for the win, allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Miguel Sano hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning for the Pirates. Losing pitcher Alex Wood lasted five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts.
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 1 -- Tyler O'Neil and Lane Thomas both drove in three runs Friday night to lead the Cardinals to a series-opening win over the Pirates.
O'Neil hit a three-run home run and Thomas added a base-loaded double. Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-3, including a solo home run and double, drove in a run and scored two.
Adam Wainwright went six innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Miguel Sano drove in the Pirates' lone run in the top of the sixth inning. Branson Waddell took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits.
