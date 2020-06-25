Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Juan Soto drove in both runs with a solo home run and double Wednesday as the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 win.
The Nationals scored solo runs in the bottom of the fourth and eighth innings.
Soto also had a pair of singles to account for four of Washington’s six hits.
Anibal Sanchez (3-8) lasted 7.1 innings for the win, allowing seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Wander Suero earned his 23rd save with a hitless ninth inning.
Trevor Williams slid to 3-10 despite a solid start. Williams allowed just one run on four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Gregory Polanco and Erik Gonzalez doubled for the Pirates, and Jarrod Dyson and Guillermo Heredia finished with two singles.
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4 — Kyle Crick was unable to hold the lead in the eighth inning Tuesday night as the Washington Nationals rallied for a 5-4 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
Crick (1-3) was rocked for the second game in a row after taking the loss in Monday’s game.
The only out recorded for Crick was when Juan Soto was caught stealing after opening the inning with a single. Howie Kendrick and Starlin Castro followed with singles, and Kurt Suzuki drilled a three-run home run over the center field wall.
Alex Wood had a solid start for the Pirates, although his error led to the Nationals’ two runs on Kendricks’ single in the third inning. He allowed five hits, struck out six and walked three in seven innings.
Gregory Polanco hit a solo home run and single for the Pirates. Colin Moran finished with three singles and an RBI. Adam Frazier and Jarrod Dyson both drove in a run.
Tanner Rainey (1-1) pitched the final two innings for the win. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out three.
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 10 — Pittsburgh had the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but the Pirates’ ninth-inning rally fell short Monday night for an 11-10 loss to the Washington Nationals.
Josh Bell, Colin Moran and Jose Osuna all drove in a run in the top of the ninth inning, but Wander Suero caught Erik Gonzalez looking to kill the rally.
Washington pulled into the lead with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after the Pirates plated four in the top of the inning.
Adam Frazier belted a two-run home run, Gregory Polanco hit a solo shot and Kevin Newman had an RBI double to give the Pirates a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth inning.
Newman had three doubles and three RBI. Luke Maile and Polanco also had three hits.
Kyle Crick (1-2) took the loss. He did not record an out and allowed three runs on two hits and a walk.
Trea Turner hit a home run for the Nationals and drove in two runs. Asdrubal Cabrera led Washington with three RBI and a double. Adam Eaton and Juan Soto both had two RBI.
Will Harris won his first game of the season by getting the final two outs of the eighth inning, allowing one run on one hit. Suero earned his 22th save of the season.
NOTES: Bell was seventh in the All-Star voting at first base with 389,000 votes. Bell is the only Pirate in the top 10. The Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo is first with 485,000.
