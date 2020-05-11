Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Nick Williams drove in both runs as the Philadelphia Philles won the final game of the series over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, Sunday afternoon.
Williams drove in both runs win a double in the fifth inning. J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen both had two hits.
Zach Elfin (5-0) allowed only one run on seven hits over eight innings. He walked one and struck out seven. Seranthony Dominguez picked up his 13th save of the season.
Jose Osuna brought home Erik Gonzalez with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Pirates’ lone run. Jarrod Dyson and Adam Frazier both had two hits.
Mitch Keller (2-3) was the tough luck loser, allowing two runs on just five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in six innings.
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1 — Bryce Harper belted a pair of solo home runs and Jean Segura also had a solo shot Saturday night to lead the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a win in Pittsburgh.
Segura also doubled and Harper added a single.
Vince Velasquez (3-2) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Dominguez struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 12th save.
Frazier drove in Jason Martin in the third inning for the Pirates’ lone run. Jacob Stallings had a pair of singles and Kevin Kramer tripled.
Trevor Williams fell to 0-5 after allowing three runs on five hits in five innings of work.
Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5 — The Pirates hit three home runs Friday night to power their way to a victory over the Phillies at PNC Park in the opener of a three-game series.
Stallings belted a pair of two-run home runs for the Pirates. Frazier hit a solo shot.
Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Kramer drove in one run apiece for the Buccos. Frazier had a four-hit game. Reynolds and Polanco both had two hits.
The Phillies led 3-1 after four innings, but Pittsburgh tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth.
The home team pulled away with four runs in the seventh.
Chris Archer (2-3) pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine. Nick Burdi allowed two runs in the top of the ninth, but Keone Kela picked up his 11th save of the season when he recorded the final out.
The Phillies also hit three home runs. Segura hit a two-run shot, and Harper and Williams belted solo shots. McCutchen had a double, two singles and scored a run.
Jake Arrieta (3-4) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits.
