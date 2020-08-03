Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided being swept by the visiting St. Louis Cardinals Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 victory.
The Cardinals improve to 54-60.
The Pirates (42-69) score a single run in the bottom of the first inning and added three runs in both the third and seventh innings.
Kevin Kramer, Miguel Sano, Gregory Polanco, Aleydmis Diaz and Jose Osuna all had one RBI for Pittsburgh.
Alex Wood (10-3) pitched eight innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5 — Paul DeJong had three RBI and Lane Thomas drove in a pair to lead the Cardinals to victory Saturday night.
St. Louis trailed 5-4 after five innings, but rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth for the win. Dakota Hudson pitched six innings for the win and Giovanny Gallegos picked up the final two outs for the save.
Gregory Polanco drove in three runs and Jason Martin had one RBI for the Pirates. Danny Salazar took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1 — Lane Thomas hit two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning and that’s all Miles Mikolas needed for a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mikolas allowed just one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in seven innings. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.
The Pirates scored in the fourth inning when Gregory Polanco doubled and scored on Kevin Kramer’s single, the only two hits mustered in the loss.
Losing pitcher Mitch Keller allowed two runs on three hits with five walks and three strikeouts in four innings.
