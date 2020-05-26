Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided the sweep Monday afternoon with a 7-1 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants.
The Pirates’ Gregory Polanco went 3-for-4, including a home run, with four RBI. Josh Bell hit a pair of solo home runs.
Pittsburgh’s Erik Gonzalez (single, double) and Colin Moran both had a pair of hits.
Trevor Williams (2-7) allowed just one run on eight hits in six innings for the win. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, and drove in a run.
Derek Holland and Michael Feliz combined to allow only one hit and strike out three in three innings.
Tyler Pence drove in the Giants’ only run with a solo home run. Pence and Pablo Sandoval both had two hits.
Dereck Rodriguez (2-4) started and allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings.
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 5 — Keone Kela was charged with three runs in the top of the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied for a win Sunday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mike Yastremski’s home run was the game-winner.
Buster Posey belted a two-run home runs for the Giants, while Sandoval hit a solo shot.
Dany Jimenez (2-2) earned the win, allowing no hits and striking out one to get two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Reyes Moronta picked up his eighth save of the season with two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to regain the lead at 5-3 after tying the game with a single run in the bottom of the seventh.
Guillermo Heredia, Adam Frazier and Kevin Kramer all had two hits for the Pirates. Losing pitcher Chris Archer, Bell, Frazier, Kramer and Moran drove in a run apiece.
Kela didn’t get an out in the ninth inning, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk. Nick Burdi allowed two hits before closing out the inning.
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 2 — Johnny Cueto was two outs shy of a complete game Saturday as the San Francisco Giants eked out a win in Pittsburgh.
Cueto allowed Kevin Newman’s RBI double, one of four Pirates hits, in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cueto struck out 10 and walked three.
Moronta picked up the final two outs for his seventh save.
Joe Musgrove (3-6) also pitched a solid game, allowing a two-run home run to Sandoval in the top of the seventh inning. He allowed only three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
San Francisco 12, Pittsburgh 8 — San Francisco scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night for a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Kela lost his first game of the year after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in .2 innings of work.
The game was tied 2-2 after five innings and the Giants pulled ahead in the top of the sixth inning. Trailing 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pirates rallied for a 6-5 lead.
The Giants regained the lead with three runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Pittsburgh (23-27) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Yastrzemski led the way for the Giants with a double, home run and four RBI. Posey hit a home run and drove in three runs. Sandoval doubled and had two RBI.
Former Pirate Tony Watson (1-1) picked up the win, working a hitless eighth inning with a strikeout.
Luke Maille had three singles for the Pirates. Kramer (double, single) and Bell (home run, single) both had two hits. Kramer had three RBI and Bell drove in two. Osuna had a two-run pinch-hit single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.