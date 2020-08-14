Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Pittsburgh tied the game with a run in the top of the ninth inning and plated a pair in the 12th for a 3-1 extra-inning road win Wednesday over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cole Tucker led the way for Pittsburgh with a triple and two doubles. Kevin Kramer hit a solo home run.
Blake Taylor didn't allow a run on two hits in two innings for the win. Michael Feliz allowed a hit and walk, and struck out two for the save.
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 2 -- The Pirates' late rally fell one run short Tuesday night.
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for the Pirates.
The Cardinals led 3-0 after three innings.
Winning Carlos Martinez pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Giovanny Gallegos earned his second save in as many days, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3 -- The Cardinals opened the four-game series Monday night with a victory on the strength of Colten Wong's three RBI.
The Pirates tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but St. Louis responded with the game-winner in the bottom of the inning.
Wong hit a home run and a single for his game-high RBI total. Jay Bruce accounted for the Cardinals' other run with an RBI double.
Andrew Miller picked up the final two outs of the seventh inning for the win. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.
Aledmys Diaz drove in two runs for the Pirates. Gregory Polanco went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored.
Richard Rodriguez took the loss, allowing one run on one hit with a walk and strikeout.
