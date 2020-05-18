Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...The Pittsburgh Pirates scored eight runs over the final three innings Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep of the New York Mets with a 9-6 win.
Pittsburgh (21-24) rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning for the win.
The Mets led 6-1 after six innings, but the Pirates tied the game with a single run in the top of the seventh and four more runs in the eighth inning.
The Pirates’ Kevin Newman was a home run away from hitting for the cycle and drove in a game-high five runs. Josh Bell finished with a double, single and two runs scored. Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco, Adam Frazier and Jose Osuna all had one RBI.
Michael Feliz pitched a scoreless eighth inning to improve to 3-1 Keone Kela allowed one hit and struck out one in the ninth inning for his 13th save.
J.D. Davis drove in a pair of runs for the Mets. Amed Rosario hit a solo home run. Yeonis Cespides also had an RBI.
Jeurys Familia (0-3) lost for the second time in as many days.
Pittsburgh 12, New York Mets 9 — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Mets Saturday night after scoring 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning.
The Pirates pieced together nine hits and five walks for the big inning. Reynolds blasted a three-run home run and Osuna hit a solo home run in the inning.
Frazier hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning to pull the Pirates to 7-1 after three innings.
Frazier, Erik Gonzalez, Jacob Stallings and Guillermo Heredia all drove in two runs for Pittsburgh.
Chris Stratton improved to 3-0 after allowing two unearned runs on just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in two innings of work. Kela earned his 12th save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Mitch Keller had another bad start, not getting through the second inning. He allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks.
The Mets led 9-1 after five innings.
Pete Alonso hit a home run and drove in three runs. Wilson Ramos also had three RBI.
Pittsburgh 12, New York Mets 9 — Gregory Polanco launched a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning late Friday night to rally the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to a win over the New York Mets.
Newman opened the ninth with a single and was moved to second on Frazier’s one-out single. Reynolds was called out looking for the second out, but Polanco followed with a blast to center field.
The Pirates tied the game at 9-9 with a single run in the top of the eighth inning.
The ball was flying out of Citi Field with Reynolds, Bell and Stallings also hitting home runs for the Pirates.
Frazier went 4-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored. Colin Moran finished with a double, two singles and two RBI. Newman added a double and single, and scored three runs. Reynolds and Stallings both drove in two runs.
Feliz pitched the seventh and eighth innings to earn his second win of the season. Feliz didn’t allow a run or hit with five strikeouts and one walk.
Kela had a perfect ninth inning for his 11th save of the season.
Alonso, Davis, Robinson Cano and Brandon Nimmo all hit home runs for the Mets. Alonso also had a pair of doubles, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Conforti and Davis both drove in two runs.
Losing pitcher Seth Lugo didn’t record an out in the ninth inning, allowing the tying run in the eighth inning and the winning run in the ninth.
