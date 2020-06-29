Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Adam Frazier had a double, scored two runs and drove in one Saturday, and then was dealt to the Chicago Cubs after Pittsburgh defeated Milwaukee, 8-1.
Frazier and his $2.8 million dollar salary went to the Cubs for 22-year-old shortstop Nico Hoerner. Hoerner makes $584,000.
Alex Wood won his first game with Pittsburgh, as the Pirates took the series from Milwaukee with a 4-3 victory on Sunday
The Pirates, who have lost seven of their past 10 games, remain in last place in the NL Central with a 34-49 record.
Cincinnati remains in first place with a 49-35. Chicago (45-39), Milwaukee (43-39), and St. Louis (41-43) follow in the standings.
Wood (8-2) allowed one run — Lorenzo Cain’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning — on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Keone Kela was unable to close out the game after he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, and didn’t record an out. Kyle Crick walked a batter and struck out two, setting up Chris Stratton’s first save of the season.
Jacob Stallings’ two-run home run gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Jarrod Dyson and Bryan Reynolds hit solo home runs to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead through seven innings.
Dyson, Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Gregory Polanco and Stallings all had two hits for Pittsburgh.
Manny Pina had four hits for the Brewers.
Brent Suter (5-2) took the loss in relief, allowing one run on five hits.
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 1 — Avasail Garcia spotted the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run, but the Pirates rallied with home runs from Bryan Reynolds and Jose Osuna for an win 8-1 Saturday.
The Pirates pulled ahead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and closed with three runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings.
Reynolds hit a two-run home run and Osuna had a solo shot. Josh Bell and Jacob Stallings both finished with two RBI. Kevin Newman also drove in a run and scored a pair.
Chris Archer (5-6) had a strong outing, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 4 — Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth inning to preserve Milwaukee’s 6-4 win Friday night over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
Omar Narvaez and Ryan Braun led the offensive attack for the Brewers. Narvaez belted two home runs and drove in three runs, and Braun hit a solo shot.
Avasail Garcia finished with a double and single, scored two runs and drove in a pair in the win.
Brett Anderson (4-3) allowed one run on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Jarrod Dyson, Josh Bell, Kevin Kramer and Gregory Polanco all had one RBI for the Pirates.
Joe Musgrove (5-8) took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Mitch Keller, called up Thursday when Steven Brault was sent to Class AAA Indianapolis, had a strong outing with two strikeouts in one inning of work.
