Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart both hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 season-ending win Sunday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates finished the season with a 57-105 record and 38 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers won the division with a 95-67 mark and the Reds earned a wild-card berth with a 92-70 record.
Trevor Bauer allowed one run on five hits in seven innings for the win. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter. Robert Stephenson pitched the final two innings for the save.
Miguel Sano drove in the the Pirates lone run.
Joe Musgrove took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1 -- Colin Moran had two doubles and two RBI to lead the Pirates to a victory on Saturday.
Miguel Sano added a solo home run.
Alex Wood pitched 6.2 innings for the win, allowing one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Keone Kela pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save.
Joey Votto drove in the Reds' run.
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 6 -- The Reds erupted for seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a series-opening victory Friday.
Nicholas Castellanos belted a three-run home run and added a pair of singles for the Reds. Mike Moustakis added a home run, four RBI and scored two runs. Phillip Ervin and Brian Goodwin both had an RBI.
Jesse Biddle pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
Jose Osuna hit a pair of solo home runs for the Pirates. Jason Martin hit a solo home run and Kevin Newman added an RBI double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.