Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Hunter Pence’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run third inning as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-3, Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Yastrzemski plated the first two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a double.
Pence drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Pedro Sandoval added a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Brandon Crawford, Yastrzemski, Sandoval and Alex Dickerson all had two hits for the Giants.
Johnny Cueto (4-6) pitched eight solid innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Reyes Moronta struck out one and walked one in the ninth inning for his 10th save.
Jarrod Dyson hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning for the Pirates. Jacob Stallings drove in a run in the ninth inning.
Chris Archer (4-5) was unable to pitch out of the third inning, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Pittsburgh continues the road swing Thursday with a four-game series in Colorado.
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2 — Adam Frazier drove in two runs, and Jarrod Dyson and Bryan Reynolds hit solo home runs as the Pirates opened their western swing Tuesday with a road win over the Giants.
The Pirates scored single runs in each of the first three innings for a 3-1 lead. The visitors added a solo run in the top of the ninth inning.
The Bucs’ Jacob Stallings went 4-for-4 with a walk. Frazier, Dyson and Reynolds all finished with two hits.
Joe Musgrove (5-7) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings of work, striking out two and walking two. Keone Kela walked two and struck out one in the ninth inning for his 16th save.
The Giants’ Buster Posey drove in one run with a sacrifice fly and Austin Slater had an RBI double.
Jeff Samardzija (3-5) took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.