Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Newly-acquired Alex Wood had a solid start in his first game with the Pirates and Keone Kela held on through a rocky ninth inning in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Wood was acquired Tuesday night in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Jameson Taillon, who was on a rehab stint in Class A. Struggling Mitch Keller was sent down to Class AAA to open a spot for Wood.
Wood allowed one run on just two hits with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings of work.
Bryan Reynolds’ solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning plated the eventual winning run.
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Josh Bell hit a solo shot in the fourth inning. Reynolds had run-scoring single in the sixth inning.
Derek Holland (5-2) allowed one hit in the sixth inning for the win. Kela earned his 18th save, but not before he allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and strikeout in the ninth inning.
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning for the Yankees. Chris Ianetta finished with three hits, including a solo home run, and two RBI.
Masahiro Tanaka (10-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in six innings.
The Pirates have an off day Thursday and begin a three-game series at home Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York (A) 9, Pittsburgh 4 — Giancarlo Stanton belted a three-run home run and Miguel Andujar hit a solo shot to power the visiting New York Yankees to a 9-4 win Tuesday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Yankees scored four runs in their first at-bat and Pittsburgh countered with two in the bottom of the second inning.
New York pulled away with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Pittsburgh closed the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Gleyber Torres and Austin Barnes both had two RBI for the Yankees. Brett Gardner and Mike Ford had triples.
Winning pitcher James Paxton (5-5) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts.
Kevin Newman hit a two-run home run for the Pirates. Jarrod Dyson and Adam Frazier both drove in a run. Jacob Stallings finished with three singles, while Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco both had a pair of singles.
Chris Archer (4-6) pitched five innings in the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.