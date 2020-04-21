Walker Buehler pitched another gem for the Dodgers to carry Los Angeles to a 3-0 victory over visiting Pittsburgh in the Sunday Night Game of the Week.
The Pirates (11-11) limp home after a 2-4 swing through Colorado and Los Angeles, and open a six-game homestand tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers and Dodgers.
Buehler scattered four hits and struck out nine in the series finale for the second shutout in as many games for the Pirates after Clayton Kershaw’s 7-0 complete-game victory on Saturday.
Mookie Betts drove in a pair of runs, including a solo home run, in Sunday’s game. Joc Pederson added an RBI double.
Kenley Jensen picked up his seventh save after a perfect ninth inning.
Chris Archer (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings doubled in the loss and Jarrod Dyson and Josh Bell singled to account for the Pirates’ offense.
Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 0 — Kershaw allowed only four singles in Saturday’s game, striking out seven and issuing no walks.
Cody Bellinger had four RBI with a double and triple to run his season total to 23. Max Muncy added a solo home run.
Joe Musgrove (2-3) started and took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in 5.2 innings of work. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. The Buccos’ Nick Burdi was pushed around in relief, allowing four runs on four hits while only recording two outs.
Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 2 — The Pirates opened the series against the Dodgers on an upbeat note with a win on Thursday, highlighted by Kevin Kramer’s grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.
Kramer, pinch-hitting for winning pitcher Derek Holland, hit his first career home run to key a five-run inning off losing pitcher Jimmy Nelson (0-2). Holland pitched the sixth inning and struck out one to improve to 3-1.
Steven Brault started and threw five innings. He allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Chris Stratton pitched two scoreless innings, but Keone Kela had a rough ninth inning after allowing one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.
Colin Moran went 3-for-4 and scored a run for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds drove in a run with a solo home run, and Gregory Polanco also had an RBI.
Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez both hit solo home runs for the Dodgers.
