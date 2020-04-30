Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Gregory Polanco’s single brought Bryan Reynolds home with the eventual winning run Wednesday afternoon to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Pittsburgh pulls into a tie with the Cubs atop the NL Central standings at 16-15, taking the three-game series in Chicago after winning the opener on Monday.
The Pirates’ game-winning rally began with when Bryan Reynolds worked a walk from losing pitcher Kyle Ryan (0-3) to open the top of the ninth inning.
Reynolds moved to third on Josh Bell’s single to right field and scored on Gregory Polanco’s single. Bell was out at third on Kevin Kramer’s attempted sacrifice bunt, but Jacob Stallings picked up the Pirates with a single to left field that scored Polanco.
The Cubs had one last rally after singles by Jason Kipnis and Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the ninth inning. But, Kela earned his ninth save with fly outs by Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant.
Pittsburgh led 2-0 through five innings on Reynolds’ solo home run and run-scoring single, but the Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on Heyward’s two-run home run.
Chris Stratton (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Stallings led the offense with three hits.
Joe Musgrove started for the Pirates, but only lasted four innings. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six.
Chicago 4, Pittsburgh 0 — Javier Baez drove in all the Cubs’ runs Tuesday afternoon as Chicago won the middle game of the three-game set with a victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cubs remain in first place in the NL Central at 16-14. Cincinnati sits a half-game behind at 15-14, with the Pirates trailing by one game in third with a 15-15 mark. St. Louis sports a 14-16 record and Milwaukee remains in last place with a 13-16 mark.
Baez drove in two runs with a home run in the third inning and two on a double in the bottom of the fifth.
Bell hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, driving in Bryan Reynolds after Reynolds walked with one out.
The Cubs Tyler Chatwood won his first game of the season. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing Bell’s home run. Chatwood allowed three hits, walked three and struck out four.
Craig Kimbrel earned his sixth save of the season with a hitless ninth inning. He walked one and struck out two.
Pirates’ starter Steven Brault lost his first game of the year. He allowed two runs on three hits and five walks. Brault struck out seven. Derek Holland also allowed two runs.
The Pirates sit third in Major League Baseball with a team ERA of 3.39. Cleveland is first at 3.20 and the Los Angeles Dodgers are second with a 3.32 ERA.
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 2 — Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings and drove in a run as the Pittsburgh Pirates opened a three-game series in Chicago Monday with a win.
Keller (1-2) allowed five hits in 7.1 innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. He also had a pair of singles, two runs scored and an RBI.
Reynolds was a tough out for the Cubs with a single, two doubles, a home run and two RBI. Bell finished with a double and single. Erik Gonzalez had a single, double and RBI. Dyson also had two hits and an RBI.
Jon Lester (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
The Pirates committed their lone error in the ninth inning and Baez made them pay with a two-run home run off Kela.
