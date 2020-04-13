Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Joe Musgrove pitched seven strong innings and Bryan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs Sunday to close the three-game series at Baltimore with a 5-3 victory.
The Pirates improve to 9-7 with their third series win.
Musgrove evened his record at 2-2 by allowing two earned runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Keone Kela survived a rocky ninth inning for his league-leading seventh save after allowing one run on two hits.
Reynolds led the offense with a solo home run and triple. Designated hitter Kevin Newman finished with a double, single and RBI. Josh Bell also drove home a run. Colin Moran doubled and Luke Maile had a pair of singles.
The Orioles runs came on two solo home runs by Trey Mancini and another by Anthony Santander.
Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2 — Nick Burdi allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Pittsburgh lost the middle game of the series at Baltimore on Saturday.
Santander drove in two runs and Ramon Urias had the other RBI for the Orioles. Santander finished with a home run and double, while Urias belted a solo home run.
Wade LeBlanc pitched the seventh inning for his first win of the season, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout. Mychal Givens pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save.
Pittsburgh led 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Orioles tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Reynolds went 3-for-4, including a solo home run, to lead the Pirates. Newman drove in a run with a double.
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 1 — Reynolds drove in a pair of runs and Derek Holland pitched six solid innings Friday as Pittsburgh opened its series in Baltimore with a win.
The Pirates (8-6) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and added an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
Reynolds ran his team-high RBI total to 10 with a triple and double.
Newman (2 singles) and Bell (double, single) both had two hits in the victory. Adam Frazier drove in a run.
Holland started and pitched six innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Kela earned his league-leading sixth save with a perfect ninth inning.
The Buccos’ Michael Feliz and Richard Rodriguez combined for no hits, four strikeouts and no walks in two innings of work.
Pedro Severino drove in the Orioles’ lone run. Keegan Akin (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.