Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.