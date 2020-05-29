Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates won their first series in awhile with a 7-1 victory Thursday in the series finale in Cincinnati.
The Pirates scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to secure the win.
Joe Musgrove (4-6) had a solid start for the Pirates, allowing one run (none earned) on five hits in five innings of work. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.
Gregory Polanco and Jose Osuna both drove in two runs on run-scoring doubles, while Adam Frazier, Colin Moran and Luke Maile all had one RBI. Erik Gonzalez had a double and triple for the Pirates.
Trevor Bauer (5-5) took the loss.
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 4 — Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell both hit two-run home runs Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates put a win on the board with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Pittsburgh is in last place with a 25-30 record. The Reds remain in first place at 31-24, just a ½-game ahead of the Cubs.
Pittsburgh scored two runs in its first at-bat on Bell’s home run, but the Reds tied the game with singles runs in the first and second innings.
The Pirates posted four runs in the top of the sixth inning on Reynolds’ home run and Jose Osuna’s two-run, pinch-hit single.
The Reds scored two runs in the bottom of the inning off Michael Feliz.
Derek Holland (4-2) was the winning pitcher, allowing no hits with a strikeout in 1.1 innings of work. Keone Kela rebounded from a rough weekend to pick up his 14th save of the season with a clean inning of work.
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3 — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a close game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a series-opening win Tuesday night over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, but the Reds countered with two runs in the bottom of the second and another in the third.
Pittsburgh cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning.
The Reds pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo shot. Nicholas Castellanos had an RBI double. Jesse Winkler and Joey Votto also drove in a run.
Anthony DeSclafani (8-1) pitched 5.1 innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Matt Bowman picked up his 13th save by striking out two in the ninth inning.
Frazier hit a solo home run for the Pirates, and Reynolds added a run-scoring, pinch-hit single.
Mitch Keller (2-4) lasted only four innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.