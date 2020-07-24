Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates followed Tuesday’s series-opening win over the San Diego Padres with the announcement that Josh Bell was traded to the Houston Astros.
The Astros sent Forrest Whitley, a 21-year-old starting pitcher, Alex McKenna, a 22-year-old outfielder, and Blake Taylor, a 24-year-old relief pitcher, for Bell, who was making $4.8 million in the final year of his contract. Bell, a 27-year-old first baseman, was hitting .270 with 21 home runs and 56 RBI.
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 0 — The San Diego Padres scored single runs in the top of the first, sixth and ninth innings Thursday for a series-ending victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Wilmer Flores and Brian Dozier both hit solo home runs and Flores added another RBI for the Padres’ runs.
Joey Lucchesi (6-5) allowed four hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts for the win. John Gant pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season.
Kevin Kramer and Bryan Reynolds both had doubles for the Pirates. Jose Osuna and Colin Moran singled as the Pirates could only muster four hits in the loss.
Joe Musgrove (5-10) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 4, 13 innings — Eric Hosmer’s two-run home run in the top of the 13th inning lifted the visiting San Diego Padres to a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
San Diego tied the game with a run in the top of the eighth inning.
Francisco Mejia hit a two-run home run for the Padres. Will Myers finished with two hits and two RBI.
Manny Machado added a double, two singles and scored two runs.
Emilio Pagan (3-1) picked up the final out of the 12th inning for the win. Zach Davies gave up two hits in the bottom of the 13th inning, but managed to pick up his first save of the season.
The Pirates’ Kevin Newman went 4-for-7, including a solo home run and double, scored a run and drove in one. Gregory Polanco was 4-for-6 with a solo home run. Kevin Kramer belted a two-run home run. Colin Moran added a double and single.
Michael Feliz (4-4) took the loss. He walked two and gave up Hosmer’s home run.
Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 1 — Pittsburgh’s win over visiting San Diego Tuesday night was lost with the announcement that the Pirates traded Josh Bell to the Houston Astros for three prospects after the game.
Bell, Gregory Polanco and Jacob Stallings all hit solo home runs for the Pirates. Jason Martin drove in the fourth run.
Trevor Williams (4-12) finally put one in the win column, allowing one run on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.
Keone Kela earned his 20th save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Manny Machado spotted the Padres a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
