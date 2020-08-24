Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates earned a split of their four-game series with the Miami Marlins with a 3-1 win in 12 innings Sunday afternoon.
Gregory Polanco belted a two-run home run with one out for the extra-inning win.
The Pirates remain in last place in the NL Central, trailing Cincinnati by 27½ games with a 49-82 record. The Reds (76-54) hold a one-game lead over Milwaukee (75-55). The Chicago Cubs (68-63) trail by 8½ games and St. Louis (58-82) is 18 games back.
Kevin Kramer hit a solo home run for the Pirates.
Michael Feliz pitched the top of the 12th inning for the win, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
Brian Anderson finished four hits and an RBI for the Marlins.
Miami 13, Pittsburgh 2 — The Marlins scored five runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for the win Saturday night.
Miami’s Lewin Diaz hit two home runs, drove in three runs and scored four runs. Jorge Alfaro belted a solo home run and scored three runs. Jonathan Viller and Brian Anderson each drove in a run.
Pablo Lopez allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings for the win.
Cole Tucker had a two-run double for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1, 10 innings — Kevin Newman’s RBI double brought home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Pirates to an extra-inning win Friday night.
John Ryan Murphy drove in Pittsburgh’s other run in the bottom of the second inning.
Danny Salazar pitched the last four innings for the win, not allowing a run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
The Marlins’ Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Miami 10, Pittsburgh 4 — Former Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson led the way for the Marlins in the series-opening win Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Dickerson was a double shy of hitting for the cycle with three RBI and three runs scored.
Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run home run and Isan Diaz belted a solo home run for the Marlins. Harold Ramirez finished with two hits and an RBI.
Jose Urena allowed two runs on six hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings for the win.
Jason Martin led the Pirates with two doubles and two RBI. Aledmys Diaz added an RBI single.
Losing pitcher Trevor Williams lasted four innings, allowing five runs on five hits.
