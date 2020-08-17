Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Cincinnati Reds belted three home runs Sunday afternoon to power their way to 12-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in the series finale.
The Pirates slip further into last place in the NL Central with a 47-78 record, falling 25½ games behind the Reds (72-52). Milwaukee (71-52) trails Cincinnati by only ½-game. Chicago (65-59) is third and St. Louis (57-68) is fourth.
Eugenio Suarez, Curt Casali and Brian Goodwin all hit home runs for the Reds. Suarez drove in four runs and scored two, Goodwin finished with three RBI and Casali had two RBI and two runs scored.
Anthony Desclafani allowed one run on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven innings for the win.
The Pirates’ Jason Martin was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, including a solo home run in the eighth inning.
Branson Waddell lasted only three innings in the loss, allowing six runs on four hits and a couple walks.
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4 — The Pirates scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a victory Saturday night.
Kevin Kramer led the way for Pittsburgh with a two-run home run. John Ryan Murphy drove in two runs with a double. Gregory Polanco finished with two singles, an RBI double and two runs scored.
Blake Taylor pitched a perfect eight inning for the win. Keone Kela struck out the final two batters for the save.
Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run for the Reds. Raisel Iglesias allowed three runs and didn’t get an out for the loss.
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6 — The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning on Miguel Sano’s grand slam for a come-from-behind win Friday night over the Reds.
Cole Tucker added a two-run home run for Pittsburgh, who trailed 6-4 after the Reds scored three runs on Freddy Gales’ three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Nick Burdi got the final out in the eighth inning for the win. Keone Kela allowed one hit and struck out one in the ninth inning for the save.
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4 — The Reds rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, three scoring on Aristides Aquino’s home run in the series opening on Friday night.
Joey Votto added a two-run home run and Tucker Barnhart had a two-run double.
Raisel Iglesias secured the final two outs in the eighth inning for the win. Matt Bowman pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save.
Miguel Sano had a home run, single and three RBI for the Pirates. Aledmys Diaz finished with a pair of doubles, and Colin Moran had a run-scoring single.
Kyle Crick took the loss after he allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out.
